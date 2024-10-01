Galway Bay FM

1 October 2024

University of Galway Celebrates 150 years of Rugby on Saturday Week

The Galmont Hotel in Galway City will play host to a very special event on the 12th of October as one of the oldest Rugby Clubs celebrates it’s 150th Anniversary.

University of Galway Rugby Club was formed in 1874 and boasts a long and proud history with players who went on to win honours at Provincial and International level.

Amongst them, Ciaran Fitzgerald who captained both Ireland and the British & Irish Lions, and is one of Ireland’s greatest captains and leaders.

In addition Dr. Mick Molloy who for many years partnered Willie John McBride in the second row for Ireland, winning 27 caps over a long and illustrious career.

William Davies has been speaking to the both of them as they look forward to celebrating the club’s history.

