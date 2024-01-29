University of Galway books place in Harding Cup Semi-Final

Share story:

The University of Galway have booked their place in the Harding Cup Semi-Final with a comprehensive 5-0 win over The University of Limerick at UCC this afternoon.

After an effort from Colm Whelan came off the crossbar, The University of Galway took the lead in the 44th minute with a penalty from David Tarmey. Four more goals followed in the second half from Tarmey who scored two more and from Darren Darcy and from Whelan.

The University of Galway will play DCU in the Semi-Final tomorrow at 2.30.