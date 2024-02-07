University of Galway Books Place In Fitzgibbon Cup Semi-Final – Commentary and Reaction

The University of Galway is through to the Semi-Final of the Fitzgibbon Cup after a comfortable 4-24 to 1-13 win over MTU Cork in Dangan this evening.

They will play in the Semi-Final next Thursday.

Here is the commentary of the game with Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh.

We also hear from defender Darren Morrissey and Manager Jeff Lynskey.

Niall Canavan with the Full Time match report

The University of Galway: Mark Hardiman, Darren Morrisey, Eoin Lawless, Kieran Hanrahan, Tiernan Killeen (0-4), Daniel Loftus (0-1), Shane Morgan (1-0), Ian McGlynn (0-1), Liam Leen (0-1), Alex Connaire (0-3), Gavin Lee (1-2), Conor Walsh, Colm Molloy (1-5), Greg Thomas (0-1), Niall Collins (1-5, 4f),

Subs: Oisin Flannery (0-1), Colm Cunningham, Phelim McCann, Jack O’Meara, Charlie Mitchell.