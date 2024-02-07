Galway Bay FM

7 February 2024

~1 minutes read

University of Galway Books Place In Fitzgibbon Cup Semi-Final – Commentary and Reaction

Share story:
University of Galway Books Place In Fitzgibbon Cup Semi-Final – Commentary and Reaction

The University of Galway is through to the Semi-Final of the Fitzgibbon Cup after a comfortable 4-24 to 1-13 win over MTU Cork in Dangan this evening.

They will play in the Semi-Final next Thursday.

Here is the commentary of the game with Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh.

We also hear from defender Darren Morrissey and Manager Jeff Lynskey.

Niall Canavan with the Full Time match report

The University of Galway: Mark Hardiman, Darren Morrisey, Eoin Lawless, Kieran Hanrahan, Tiernan Killeen (0-4), Daniel Loftus (0-1), Shane Morgan (1-0), Ian McGlynn (0-1), Liam Leen (0-1), Alex Connaire (0-3), Gavin Lee (1-2), Conor Walsh, Colm Molloy (1-5), Greg Thomas (0-1), Niall Collins (1-5, 4f),

Subs: Oisin Flannery (0-1), Colm Cunningham, Phelim McCann, Jack O’Meara, Charlie Mitchell.

Share story:

League of Ireland and SSE Airtricity announce rise in prize money ahead of 2024 season

The League of Ireland and SSE Airtricity have announced a rise in the overall prize money for the League of Ireland by €110,000, equating to 17%, ahead ...

Kingfisher to host Eurohockey Indoor Championships this weekend

Some of the best hockey players in Europe are in Galway this weekend for the Eurohockey Women’s Indoor Championship with the matches getting underway to...

LIVE STREAM: Fitzgibbon Cup Hurling Quarter Final University of Galway v MTU Cork

Fitzgibbon Cup Hurling Quarter. Experience the excitement of the Fitzgibbon Cup Hurling Quarter Final between University of Galway and MTU Cork with our l...

University of Galway Hosts Third Level Camogie Finals This Weekend

The University of Galway will host camogie’s third-level Semi-Finals and finals this weekend at the Connacht GAA COE. The college is in the Semi-Final o...