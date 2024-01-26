University of Galway books home quarter final with second win in the Fitzgibbon Cup

Following on from their first round win over SEDTU Carlow with a impressive 1-22 to 2-11 win over UCD in Dangan on Thursday night.

The win guarantees them a home Quarter Final in two weeks time.

Niall Canavan reports.

After the game, Niall got the reaction of The University of Galway’s Jeff Lynskey.

University 0f Galway Scorers

Niall Collins 0-14 (0-12 frees), Colm Molloy 1-2, Alex Connaire 0-3, Tiernan Killeen 0-2, Ian McGlynn 0-1.

TEAMS:

UG: M Hardiman; P Burke, E Lawless, S Morgan; T Killeen, D Loftus, K Hanrahan; I McGlynn, L Leen; A Connaire, G Lee, C Walsh; N Collins, C Mitchell, C Molloy. Subs: F McDonagh for Morgan (HT), G Thomas for Leen (HT), C O’Callaghan for Mitchell (50), R Davitt for Molloy (61).

UCD: J Walsh; E Ryan, M Walsh, C Gaffney; E Geraghty, I Ó’hÉithir, C McGuckian; P Leavey, D O’Shea; M Twomey, E Guilfoyle, E Purcell; L Murphy, J Duggan, D Purcell . Subs: L Connellan for Twomey (45), C Ó’Tuama for Gaffney (51).

Referee: J Judge (Mayo).