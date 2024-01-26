Galway Bay FM

26 January 2024

University of Galway books home quarter final with second win in the Fitzgibbon Cup

Following on from their first round win over SEDTU Carlow with a impressive 1-22 to 2-11 win over UCD in Dangan on Thursday night.

The win guarantees them a home Quarter Final in two weeks time.

Niall Canavan reports.

After the game, Niall got the reaction of The University of Galway’s Jeff Lynskey.

University 0f Galway Scorers

Niall Collins 0-14 (0-12 frees), Colm Molloy 1-2, Alex Connaire 0-3, Tiernan Killeen 0-2, Ian McGlynn 0-1.

TEAMS:

UG: M Hardiman; P Burke, E Lawless, S Morgan; T Killeen, D Loftus, K Hanrahan; I McGlynn, L Leen; A Connaire, G Lee, C Walsh; N Collins, C Mitchell, C Molloy. Subs: F McDonagh for Morgan (HT), G Thomas for Leen (HT), C O’Callaghan for Mitchell (50), R Davitt for Molloy (61).

UCD: J Walsh; E Ryan, M Walsh, C Gaffney; E Geraghty, I Ó’hÉithir, C McGuckian; P Leavey, D O’Shea; M Twomey, E Guilfoyle, E Purcell; L Murphy, J Duggan, D Purcell . Subs: L Connellan for Twomey (45), C Ó’Tuama for Gaffney (51).

Referee: J Judge (Mayo).

