University of Galway book place in the Fitzgibbon Cup Semi-Final but ATU Galway bow out.

The University of Galway is through to the Semi-Final of the Fitzgibbon Cup against UCC following a 20 points to 2-11 win over SETU Carlow in Dangan.

The Barrowsiders raced into an early lead with goals from Carlow’s Chris Nolan and Laois’s Thomas Keyes but Evan Niland scored 11 points to ensure the Tribesmen’s passage into the final four.

Full Time Report from Niall Canavan

After the game, Niall got the thoughts of University of Galway Manager Jeff Lynskey

Sean Walsh was on commentary duty on the Electric Ireland You Tube Channel and after the game he spoke to Evan Niland who scored 0-11

UCC reached the last four by beating ATU Galway 20 points to 1-13 at the Mardyke.

Cork’s Darragh Flynn hit 14 points for UCC in that game. Ronan Murphy got the ATU Galway goal with Kevin Cooney scoring 0-7.

The other Semi-Final will see Defending champions UL will travel to SETU Waterford.