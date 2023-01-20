University of Galway begin Sigerson defence with victory over UCD

University of Galway 2-11 UCD 1-9

It might have been two days later than originally planned because of the freezing weather conditions, but the University of Galway got the defense of their Sigerson Cup title underway with a fully deserved victory over UCD at Belfield on Thursday evening. An early Tomo Culhane goal gave the Galway lads the early initiative, but UCD were level on 22 minutes when Monaghan attacker David Garland goaled for the home side. University of Galway responded well to the setback and points from Matthew Tierney (2 frees) and Cathal Sweeney gave Maurice Sheridan’s side a 1-5 to 1-2 interval lead.

Second-half points from Paul Kelly and Matthew Tierney helped stretch the Galway lead out to 1-7 to 1-3, but UCD stayed in touch all through the second half, and with 5 minutes to go, the visitor’s lead was 1-9 to 1-6. Then, with three minutes to go, the tie was put beyond doubt when Cathal Sweeney broke through for a goal that sealed the victory, and further points from Donal Hunt and Matthew Tierney rounded off a most satisfying five-point win and a guaranteed place in the quarter-finals.

Scorers – University Of Galway: M Tierney 0-7 (4f), C Sweeney 1-1, T Culhane 1-0, M McInerney (mark), P Kelly (f), D Hunt 0-1 each. UCD: D Garland 1-5 (0-4f, 0-1 mark), D Cregg 0-1.

University of Galway: C Carroll; C Dunleavy, C Murray, E Lyons; C Monaghan, S O’Flynn, R Egan; P Kelly; G Davoren; P O’Donnell, M Tierney, C Sweeney; G Burke, E Kelly, T Culhane. Subs: M McInerney for Culhane (h-t), D Flaherty for Monaghan (40), D Heneghan for O’Donnell (42), D Hunt for Burke (57), J McLoughlin for Davoren (62).

UCD: C Keane; L Smith, J Moran, M Stone; K Kennedy, P O’Keane, B Cox; R Buckley, S Forker; P Ruttledge, F Clifford, C Feely; J Lynam, B O’Carroll, D Garland. Subs: L Breathnach for Clifford (36), D McElearney for Feely (43), C Feeney for Forker (46), D Cregg for Lynam (50), T Browne for Moran (52).

After the game, Jonathan Higgins caught up with the University of Galway manager Maurice Sheridan…