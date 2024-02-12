University of Galway are Purcell Cup Champions – Report and Reaction

The University of Galway is back in the Ashbourne Cup following their 5-27 to 1-9 win over SETU Carlow yesterday afternoon at the Connacht GAA Centre.

Kevin Connolly’s side were outstanding in the final, controlling the game from start to finish.

At half time, The University of Galway led by 4-11 to 0-5 with some fine goals scored by Tegan Canning, Aoife Power, Aine O’Loughlin, and Mairead Dillon.

The dominance continued in the second half with a fifth goal scored by Aoife Power, her second of the game.

For The University of Galway, this was just reward after losing the previous year’s finals in 2022 and 2023.

Darren Kelly Reports.

Fiona Ryan and Tiffanie Fitzgerald gave a joint captain’s speech following the presentation of the Purcell Cup.

After the game, Darren Kelly spoke to University of Galway Mentor Louise O’Connor.

Darren also spoke to the joint captains and the player of the match Tegan Canning.

The University of Galway Purcell Cup Winning Panel

No Name Club County 1 Fiona Ryan Ballindereen Galway 2 Reitséal Kelly Sarsfields Galway 3 Sarah Lyons Kiltormer Galway 4 Emily O’Connor Sylane Galway 5 Muireann Faherty Ballindereen Galway Subs: 6 Tiffanie Fitzgerald Young Ireland’s Kilkenny 11 for 12 Laura Kelly for Tegan Canning 7 Joanne Daly Sarsfields Galway 14 for 20 Cria Langton for Áine O’Loughlin 8 Niamh McPeake Liam Mellows Galway 21 for 18 Olywen Rabbitte for Catherine Hanley 9 Alannah Kelly Portumna Galway 26 for 10 Sabina Rabbitte for Ciara Hickey 10 Ciara Hickey Davitts Galway 22 for 4 Jessica Donlon for Emily O’Connor 18 Catherine Hanley Davitts Galway 12 Tegan Canning Mullagh Galway 13 Mairéad Dillion Kilconerion Galway 20 Aíne O’Loughlin Truagh Clonlara Clare 15 Aoife Power Scariff Ogonnelloe Clare 11 Laura Kelly Salthill Knocknacarra Galway 14 Cría Langton Rower Inistioge Kilkenny 16 Laura Freeney Athenry Galway 17 Keisha Coleman Craughwell Galway 19 Cliodhna Ní Mhianaín Slaughtneíl Derry 21 Olywen Rabbitte Athenry Galway 22 Jessica Donlon Carnmore Galway 23 Paige Foley Paulstown Kilkenny 24 Maoiloisa Walsh Turloughmore Galway 25 Leah Cummins Turloughmore Galway 26 Sabina Rabbitte Athenry Galway 27 Jacqueline Glynn Skehana Galway 28 Sorcha McGinley Salthill Knocknacarra Galway 29 Niamh Spellman Kilconerion Galway

It had been a very special weekend for Camogie in the University with the Junior Team making the final of the Uí Mhaolagáin Cup before losing out by a single point to UL by 2-9 to 1-11.