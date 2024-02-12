Galway Bay FM

12 February 2024

~2 minutes read

University of Galway are Purcell Cup Champions – Report and Reaction

The University of Galway is back in the Ashbourne Cup following their 5-27 to 1-9 win over SETU Carlow yesterday afternoon at the Connacht GAA Centre.

Kevin Connolly’s side were outstanding in the final, controlling the game from start to finish.

At half time, The University of Galway led by 4-11 to 0-5 with some fine goals scored by Tegan Canning, Aoife Power, Aine O’Loughlin, and Mairead Dillon.

The dominance continued in the second half with a fifth goal scored by Aoife Power, her second of the game.

For The University of Galway, this was just reward after losing the previous year’s finals in 2022 and 2023.

Darren Kelly Reports.

Fiona Ryan and Tiffanie Fitzgerald gave a joint captain’s speech following the presentation of the Purcell Cup.

After the game, Darren Kelly spoke to University of Galway Mentor Louise O’Connor.

Darren also spoke to the joint captains and the player of the match Tegan Canning.

 

The University of Galway Purcell Cup Winning Panel

No

Name

Club

County

1

Fiona Ryan

Ballindereen

Galway

2

Reitséal Kelly

Sarsfields

Galway

3

Sarah Lyons

Kiltormer

Galway

4

Emily O’Connor

Sylane

Galway

5

Muireann Faherty

Ballindereen

Galway

Subs:

6

Tiffanie Fitzgerald

Young Ireland’s

Kilkenny

11 for 12

Laura Kelly for Tegan Canning

7

Joanne Daly

Sarsfields

Galway

14 for 20

Cria Langton for Áine O’Loughlin

8

Niamh McPeake

Liam Mellows

Galway

21 for 18

Olywen Rabbitte for Catherine Hanley

9

Alannah Kelly

Portumna

Galway

26 for 10

Sabina Rabbitte for Ciara Hickey

10

Ciara Hickey

Davitts

Galway

22 for 4

Jessica Donlon for Emily O’Connor

18

Catherine Hanley

Davitts

Galway

12

Tegan Canning

Mullagh

Galway

13

Mairéad Dillion

Kilconerion

Galway

20

Aíne O’Loughlin

Truagh Clonlara

Clare

15

Aoife Power

Scariff Ogonnelloe

Clare

 

11

Laura Kelly

Salthill Knocknacarra

Galway

14

Cría Langton

Rower Inistioge

Kilkenny

16

Laura Freeney

Athenry

Galway

17

Keisha Coleman

Craughwell

Galway

19

Cliodhna Ní Mhianaín

Slaughtneíl

Derry

21

Olywen Rabbitte

Athenry

Galway

22

Jessica Donlon

Carnmore

Galway

23

Paige Foley

Paulstown

Kilkenny

24

Maoiloisa Walsh

Turloughmore

Galway

25

Leah Cummins

Turloughmore

Galway

26

Sabina Rabbitte

Athenry

Galway

27

Jacqueline Glynn

Skehana

Galway

28

Sorcha McGinley

Salthill Knocknacarra

Galway

29

Niamh Spellman

Kilconerion

Galway

 

It had been a very special weekend for Camogie in the University with the Junior Team making the final of the Uí Mhaolagáin Cup before losing out by a single point to UL by 2-9 to 1-11.

