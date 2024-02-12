12 February 2024
~2 minutes read
University of Galway are Purcell Cup Champions – Report and Reaction
The University of Galway is back in the Ashbourne Cup following their 5-27 to 1-9 win over SETU Carlow yesterday afternoon at the Connacht GAA Centre.
Kevin Connolly’s side were outstanding in the final, controlling the game from start to finish.
At half time, The University of Galway led by 4-11 to 0-5 with some fine goals scored by Tegan Canning, Aoife Power, Aine O’Loughlin, and Mairead Dillon.
The dominance continued in the second half with a fifth goal scored by Aoife Power, her second of the game.
For The University of Galway, this was just reward after losing the previous year’s finals in 2022 and 2023.
Darren Kelly Reports.
Fiona Ryan and Tiffanie Fitzgerald gave a joint captain’s speech following the presentation of the Purcell Cup.
After the game, Darren Kelly spoke to University of Galway Mentor Louise O’Connor.
Darren also spoke to the joint captains and the player of the match Tegan Canning.
The University of Galway Purcell Cup Winning Panel
|
No
|
Name
|
Club
|
County
|
1
|
Fiona Ryan
|
Ballindereen
|
Galway
|
2
|
Reitséal Kelly
|
Sarsfields
|
Galway
|
3
|
Sarah Lyons
|
Kiltormer
|
Galway
|
4
|
Emily O’Connor
|
Sylane
|
Galway
|
5
|
Muireann Faherty
|
Ballindereen
|
Galway
|
Subs:
|
6
|
Tiffanie Fitzgerald
|
Young Ireland’s
|
Kilkenny
|
11 for 12
|
Laura Kelly for Tegan Canning
|
7
|
Joanne Daly
|
Sarsfields
|
Galway
|
14 for 20
|
Cria Langton for Áine O’Loughlin
|
8
|
Niamh McPeake
|
Liam Mellows
|
Galway
|
21 for 18
|
Olywen Rabbitte for Catherine Hanley
|
9
|
Alannah Kelly
|
Portumna
|
Galway
|
26 for 10
|
Sabina Rabbitte for Ciara Hickey
|
10
|
Ciara Hickey
|
Davitts
|
Galway
|
22 for 4
|
Jessica Donlon for Emily O’Connor
|
18
|
Catherine Hanley
|
Davitts
|
Galway
|
12
|
Tegan Canning
|
Mullagh
|
Galway
|
13
|
Mairéad Dillion
|
Kilconerion
|
Galway
|
20
|
Aíne O’Loughlin
|
Truagh Clonlara
|
Clare
|
15
|
Aoife Power
|
Scariff Ogonnelloe
|
Clare
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
Laura Kelly
|
Salthill Knocknacarra
|
Galway
|
14
|
Cría Langton
|
Rower Inistioge
|
Kilkenny
|
16
|
Laura Freeney
|
Athenry
|
Galway
|
17
|
Keisha Coleman
|
Craughwell
|
Galway
|
19
|
Cliodhna Ní Mhianaín
|
Slaughtneíl
|
Derry
|
21
|
Olywen Rabbitte
|
Athenry
|
Galway
|
22
|
Jessica Donlon
|
Carnmore
|
Galway
|
23
|
Paige Foley
|
Paulstown
|
Kilkenny
|
24
|
Maoiloisa Walsh
|
Turloughmore
|
Galway
|
25
|
Leah Cummins
|
Turloughmore
|
Galway
|
26
|
Sabina Rabbitte
|
Athenry
|
Galway
|
27
|
Jacqueline Glynn
|
Skehana
|
Galway
|
28
|
Sorcha McGinley
|
Salthill Knocknacarra
|
Galway
|
29
|
Niamh Spellman
|
Kilconerion
|
Galway
It had been a very special weekend for Camogie in the University with the Junior Team making the final of the Uí Mhaolagáin Cup before losing out by a single point to UL by 2-9 to 1-11.