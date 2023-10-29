Galway Bay FM

29 October 2023

University of Galway are National Volleyball Champions

The University of Galway are the National Intervarsity Champions for 2023 after a 3-0 win over UCC on Sunday evening.

The college will now travel to England in February to represent Ireland in the UK Intervarsities Championship.

The Women’s Cup was won by TCD who were 3-0 winners over DCU.

John Mulligan caught up with Luke Uniacke, co-ordinator of University of Galway Volleyball, Galway team captain Peter McGlynn and Mohammad Almosa who was playing his final season with the College.

