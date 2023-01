University of Galway and ATU Galway confirm Sigerson Cup Squads

The University of Galway and ATU Galway have confirmed their Sigerson Cup panels for this year’s championship which begins tomorrow.

The University of Galway, who reached last year’s final, is managed by Maurice Sheridan and features twenty-two players from Galway Clubs.

University of Galway

Colin Murray – Mountbellew/Moylough

Conor Carroll – Oranmore/Maree

Rory Egan – Edenderry

Cathal Donoghue – Kilcormac

Cian Monaghan – Oughterard

Ryan Monaghan – Oughterard

Donal Hunt – Salthill/Knocknacarra

Mark McInerney – Eire Og

Gavin Burke – Corofin

Patrick O Donnell – Oileann Arann

Darragh Heneghan – Michael Glaveys

Liam Brady – Ramor United

Evan Lyons – Shamrock Gaels

Cathal Sweeney – Salthill/Knocknacarra

Eoghan Kelly – Moycullen

Paul McGrath – St.Brigid’s

Sean Kelly – Moycullen

Tomo Culhane – Salthill/Knocknacarra

Sean O Flynn – Courtwood

Paul Kelly – Moycullen

Diarmuid Kilcommins – Annaghdown

Tommy Conroy – The Neale

Matthew Tierney – Oughterard

Nathan Mullen – Mullinabreena

Shane McGrath – Dunmore MacHales

Conor Dunleavy – Balla

Conor Corcoran – Moycullen

Cillian Golding – Balla

Cillian O Curraoin – Micheal Breathnach

Conal Gallagher – St Michaels

Rob Walzer – Salthill/Knocknacarra

James McLoughlin – Moycullen

Mark Moran – Westport

Dan Cox – Moycullen

Daniel Flaherty – Salthill/Knocknacarra

ATU Manager Tom Hughes has named twelve players from Galway Clubs in his panel.

ATU Galway

Jack Livingstone – Breaffy

Johnny McGrath – Caherlistrane

James Foley – Mountbellew/Moylough

Aaron McManus – Teemore Shamrocks

Justin Commins – Garrymore

Aaron Moran – Parke

Conor Roarty – Naomh Conail

Joe Moran – The Downs

Sean Keane – Mayo Gaels

Jordan Shiels – St. Marys Granard

Fergal Ginnane – Kildysart

Michael Byrne – Athlone

Conor Reid – Bohola Moy Davitts

Conor Raftery – Glenamaddy

Torin Finnerty – Claregalway

Niall Treacy – Davitts

Liam Costello – Milltown

Niall Costello – Milltown

Gary Higgins – St. Michaels

Nathan Grainger – Claregalway

Dylan Ruane – Michael Glaveys

Adam McDermott – Castlerea St. Kevins

Dylan Farrell – Killashee

Conor Keenan – Fr. Manning Gaels

Ryan Brogan – Naomh Brid

Damien Kiely – Salthill/Knocknacarra

Martin Ball – Louisburgh

Ben Connolly – Tullamore

Jason O’Malley – Louisburgh

Tristan Moyna – Scotstown

Andrew Power – Moycullen

Conor Hackett – St Marys Carrick

Sean Murray – Dunmore MacHales

Eoin Mannion – Milltown

Eoghan Rua McGowan – Easkey

The University of Galway face Maynooth University tomorrow evening in Dangan at 7pm while ATU Galway face TU Dublin in Grangegorman at 7.30pm.