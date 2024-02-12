Galway Bay FM

12 February 2024

University of Galway aiming for third Fitzgibbon Cup Final in a row this Wednesday

University of Galway aiming for third Fitzgibbon Cup Final in a row this Wednesday

This Wednesday evening, the University of Galway will be looking to reach its third Fitzgibbon Cup final in a row when they take on UL in St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield.

The college reached the final in both 2022 and 2023 but was beaten by Wednesday night’s opponents who are looking to win their third in succession.

Ahead of the game (Throw in – 6.30pm), Niall Canavan spoke to the University of Galway manager Jeff Lynskey.

