9 February 2024
University of Galway 3rd Level Camogie Colleges Finals Preview with Kevin Connolly
University of Galway is delighted to host the prestigious Electric Ireland 3rd Level Camogie Championship Finals at the University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome on February 10th and 11th.
With 11 fixtures to be played across four grades the weekend holds the promise of some fantastic camogie. University of Galway senior team will face Mary I in the Purcell Cup Semi-final on Saturday the 10th of February at 3pm.
There will be plenty of Galway interest with 23 of the 29 players on the panel coming from Galway clubs and the remainder from Kilkenny (3), Clare (2) and Derry (1). The side is captained jointly by current senior Galway goalkeeper Fiona Ryan and All Ireland winner (2022) Tiffanie Fitzgerald (Kilkenny). Galway are hoping to put an end to the six year wait since the university last won the Purcell Cup following narrow defeats in the final in the last two years.
Leading up to Saturday’s (10th) semi-final, University of Galway Purcell Cup manager Kevin Connolly has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.
University of Galway junior team compete in the Uí Mhaolagáin Cup Final on Saturday at 6pm.
Speaking ahead of the finals weekend club chairperson Muireann O’Reilly said: “We are delighted to be hosting the Electric Ireland 3rd Level Camogie Championship Finals weekend in the University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome and to welcome all teams. As one of the oldest clubs on campus University of Galway Camogie Club has a long tradition and we are honoured and privileged to carry on that tradition. We are delighted to have two teams in action and we would like to thank Connacht GAA for their assistance in hosting the event. I would also like to thank our club sponsors, Aerogen, for coming on board this year and supporting us in our efforts on and off the field.”
Acting Director of Sport at the University of Galway, Fergal O’Callaghan, said: “University of Galway Camogie Club has put in a tremendous effort over the last couple of years and we are hoping for some good results here this weekend with a view to taking camogie in the University to the next level. We’re delighted to be playing in the University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome and we thank Connacht GAA for the use of their fantastic facilities. I would like to wish all teams competing this weekend the best of luck. I would like to thank all our players for the dedication they have shown, our coaching and management team for all the hard work they have put into preparing the girls this season and finally a thank you to our sponsors Aerogen for their valuable support.”
Team info
|
University of Galway Purcell Cup Panel
|
Club
|
County
|
Fiona Ryan
|
Ballindereen
|
Galway
|
Reitséal Kelly
|
Sarsfields
|
Galway
|
Sarah Lyons
|
Kiltormer
|
Galway
|
Emily O’Connor
|
Sylane
|
Galway
|
Muireann Faherty
|
Ballindereen
|
Galway
|
Tiffanie Fitzgerald
|
Young Ireland’s
|
Kilkenny
|
Joanne Daly
|
Sarsfields
|
Galway
|
Niamh McPeake
|
Liam Mellows
|
Galway
|
Alannah Kelly
|
Portumna
|
Galway
|
Ciara Hickey
|
Davitts
|
Galway
|
Laura Kelly
|
Salthill Knocknacarra
|
Galway
|
Tegan Canning
|
Mullagh
|
Galway
|
Mairéad Dillion
|
Kilconerion
|
Galway
|
Cría Langton
|
Rower Inistioge
|
Kilkenny
|
Aoife Power
|
Scariff Ogonnelloe
|
Clare
|
Laura Freeney
|
Athenry
|
Galway
|
Keisha Coleman
|
Craughwell
|
Galway
|
Catherine Hanley
|
Davitts
|
Galway
|
Cliodhna Ní Mhianaín
|
Slaughtneíl
|
Derry
|
Aíne O’Loughlin
|
Truagh Clonlara
|
Clare
|
Olywen Rabbitte
|
Athenry
|
Galway
|
Jessica Donlon
|
Carnmore
|
Galway
|
Paige Foley
|
Paulstown
|
Kilkenny
|
Maoiloisa Walsh
|
Turloughmore
|
Galway
|
Leah Cummins
|
Turloughmore
|
Galway
|
Sabina Rabbitte
|
Athenry
|
Galway
|
Jacqueline Glynn
|
Skehana
|
Galway
|
Sorcha McGinley
|
Salthill Knocknacarra
|
Galway
|
Niamh Spellman
|
Kilconerion
|
Galway
University of Galway Senior Team Management:
|
Manager
|
Kevin Connolly, Eyrecourt
|
Coach
|
Daragh Conneely, Liam Mellows
|
Coach
|
Louise O’Connor, Maigh Cuilinn
|
Coach
|
Alan Kelly, Rahoon-Newcastle
|
Selector
|
Johnny Burke, Liam Mellows
|
Stats
|
Alanna Reynolds, Ciara Grealish, Liam Mellows
|
GAA Sports Officer
|
Michael O’Connor
University of Galway Uí Mhaoligáin Panel
|
University Of Galway
|
No
|
Name
|
Club
|
County
|
1
|
Leah Gallagher
|
St. Davids Tullamore
|
Offaly
|
2
|
Aoife Keane
|
Salthill Knocknacarra
|
Galway
|
3
|
Niamh McGrath
|
Turloughmore
|
Galway
|
4
|
Jacqui Kehoe
|
Bunclody
|
Wexford
|
5
|
Anna Murphy
|
Abbeyknockmoy
|
Galway
|
6
|
Jacqueline Glynn
|
Skehana/Menlough
|
Galway
|
7
|
Rachel Linnane
|
St. Colmans
|
Galway
|
8
|
Jennifer Nicholas
|
Crusheen
|
Clare
|
9
|
Órlaith Delaney
|
Nass
|
Kildare
|
10
|
Lisa English
|
Galbally
|
Limerick
|
11
|
Laura Freeney
|
Athenry
|
Galway
|
12
|
Aoife Dooley
|
Tulla
|
Clare
|
13
|
Sarah Duffy
|
Oranmore Maree
|
Galway
|
14
|
Roisín Hughes
|
Liam Mellows
|
Galway
|
15
|
Fiona Guiney
|
Rathnure St. Annes
|
Wexford
|
16
|
Caoimhe Higgins
|
Ardrahan
|
Galway
|
17
|
Emer Jackson
|
Castletown Geoghegan
|
Westmeath
|
18
|
Carla Burke
|
Craughwell
|
Galway
|
19
|
Hannah Cooney
|
Mooncoin
|
Kilkenny
|
20
|
Frey Leenane
|
Oranmore Maree
|
Galway
|
21
|
Cecelia Furey
|
Oranmore Maree
|
Galway
|
22
|
Amy Ring
|
St. Martins
|
Kilkenny
|
23
|
Eimer Rodgers
|
Scariff Ogonnelloe
|
Clare
|
24
|
Ciara Moloney
|
Salthill Knocknacarra
|
Galway
|
25
|
Sinéad Rodgers
|
Na Fianna
|
Dublin
|
26
|
Grace Murphy
|
Abbeyknockmoy
|
Galway
|
27
|
Sienna Fahey
|
Portumna
|
Galway
|
28
|
Ciara Moloney
|
Salthill Knocknacarra
|
Galway
|
29
|
Grace Leonard
|
Kilcormac/Killoughey
|
Offaly
|
30
|
Grace Murphy
|
Abbeyknockmoy
|
Galway
|
31
|
Emma Roche
|
University of Galway
|
Wicklow
|
32
|
Shauna McGann
|
Abbeyknockmoy
|
Galway
|
Management Information
|
Manager
|
Louise O’Connor Maigh Cuilinn
|
Coach
|
John Burke Liam Mellows
|
Coach
|
Cian Folan Maigh Cuilinn
|
GAA Sports Officer
|
Michael O’Connor
|
College Colours
|
Maroon & White