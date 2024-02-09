Galway Bay FM

9 February 2024

~5 minutes read

University of Galway 3rd Level Camogie Colleges Finals Preview with Kevin Connolly

Share story:
University of Galway 3rd Level Camogie Colleges Finals Preview with Kevin Connolly

University of Galway is delighted to host the prestigious Electric Ireland 3rd Level Camogie Championship Finals at the University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome on February 10th and 11th.

With 11 fixtures to be played across four grades the weekend holds the promise of some fantastic camogie. University of Galway senior team will face Mary I in the Purcell Cup Semi-final on Saturday the 10th of February at 3pm. 

There will be plenty of Galway interest with 23 of the 29 players on the panel coming from Galway clubs and the remainder from Kilkenny (3), Clare (2) and Derry (1).  The side is captained jointly by current senior Galway goalkeeper Fiona Ryan and All Ireland winner (2022) Tiffanie Fitzgerald (Kilkenny).  Galway are hoping to put an end to the six year wait since the university last won the Purcell Cup following narrow defeats in the final in the last two years.

Leading up to Saturday’s (10th) semi-final, University of Galway Purcell Cup manager Kevin Connolly has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

University of Galway junior team compete in the Uí Mhaolagáin Cup Final on Saturday at 6pm.

Speaking ahead of the finals weekend club chairperson Muireann O’Reilly said: “We are delighted to be hosting the Electric Ireland 3rd Level Camogie Championship Finals weekend in the University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome and to welcome all teams.  As one of the oldest clubs on campus University of Galway Camogie Club has a long tradition and we are honoured and privileged to carry on that tradition.  We are delighted to have two teams in action and we would like to thank Connacht GAA for their assistance in hosting the event.  I would also like to thank our club sponsors, Aerogen, for coming on board this year and supporting us in our efforts on and off the field.”   

Acting Director of Sport at the University of Galway, Fergal O’Callaghan, said: “University of Galway Camogie Club has put in a tremendous effort over the last couple of years and we are hoping for some good results here this weekend with a view to taking camogie in the University to the next level.  We’re delighted to be playing in the University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome and we thank Connacht GAA for the use of their fantastic facilities.  I would like to wish all teams competing this weekend the best of luck. I would like to thank all our players for the dedication they have shown, our coaching and management team for all the hard work they have put into preparing the girls this season and finally a thank you to our sponsors Aerogen for their valuable support.” 

For all info see www.camogie.ie

==

Team info

University of Galway Purcell Cup Panel

Club

County

Fiona Ryan

Ballindereen

Galway

Reitséal Kelly

Sarsfields

Galway

Sarah Lyons

Kiltormer

Galway

Emily O’Connor

Sylane

Galway

Muireann Faherty

Ballindereen

Galway

Tiffanie Fitzgerald

Young Ireland’s

Kilkenny

Joanne Daly

Sarsfields

Galway

Niamh McPeake

Liam Mellows

Galway

Alannah Kelly

Portumna

Galway

Ciara Hickey

Davitts

Galway

Laura Kelly

Salthill Knocknacarra

Galway

Tegan Canning

Mullagh

Galway

Mairéad Dillion

Kilconerion

Galway

Cría Langton

Rower Inistioge

Kilkenny

Aoife Power

Scariff Ogonnelloe

Clare

Laura Freeney

Athenry

Galway

Keisha Coleman

Craughwell

Galway

Catherine Hanley

Davitts

Galway

Cliodhna Ní Mhianaín

Slaughtneíl

Derry

Aíne O’Loughlin

Truagh Clonlara

Clare

Olywen Rabbitte

Athenry

Galway

Jessica Donlon

Carnmore

Galway

Paige Foley

Paulstown

Kilkenny

Maoiloisa Walsh

Turloughmore

Galway

Leah Cummins

Turloughmore

Galway

Sabina Rabbitte

Athenry

Galway

Jacqueline Glynn

Skehana

Galway

Sorcha McGinley

Salthill Knocknacarra

Galway

Niamh Spellman

Kilconerion

Galway

University of Galway Senior Team Management:

Manager

Kevin Connolly, Eyrecourt

Coach

Daragh Conneely, Liam Mellows

Coach

Louise O’Connor, Maigh Cuilinn

Coach

Alan Kelly, Rahoon-Newcastle

Selector

Johnny Burke, Liam Mellows

Stats

Alanna Reynolds, Ciara Grealish, Liam Mellows

GAA Sports Officer

Michael O’Connor

University of Galway Uí Mhaoligáin Panel

University Of Galway

No

Name

Club

County

1

Leah Gallagher

St. Davids Tullamore

Offaly

2

Aoife Keane

Salthill Knocknacarra

Galway

3

Niamh McGrath

Turloughmore

Galway

4

Jacqui Kehoe

Bunclody

Wexford

5

Anna Murphy

Abbeyknockmoy

Galway

6

Jacqueline Glynn

Skehana/Menlough

Galway

7

Rachel Linnane

St. Colmans

Galway

8

Jennifer Nicholas

Crusheen

Clare

9

Órlaith Delaney

Nass

Kildare

10

Lisa English

Galbally

Limerick

11

Laura Freeney

Athenry

Galway

12

Aoife Dooley

Tulla

Clare

13

Sarah Duffy

Oranmore Maree

Galway

14

Roisín Hughes

Liam Mellows

Galway

15

Fiona Guiney

Rathnure St. Annes

Wexford

16

Caoimhe Higgins

Ardrahan

Galway

17

Emer Jackson

Castletown Geoghegan

Westmeath

18

Carla Burke

Craughwell

Galway

19

Hannah Cooney

Mooncoin

Kilkenny

20

Frey Leenane

Oranmore Maree

Galway

21

Cecelia Furey

Oranmore Maree

Galway

22

Amy Ring

St. Martins

Kilkenny

23

Eimer Rodgers

Scariff Ogonnelloe

Clare

24

Ciara Moloney

Salthill Knocknacarra

Galway

25

Sinéad Rodgers

Na Fianna

Dublin

26

Grace Murphy

Abbeyknockmoy

Galway

27

Sienna Fahey

Portumna

Galway

28

Ciara Moloney

Salthill Knocknacarra

Galway

29

Grace Leonard

Kilcormac/Killoughey

Offaly

30

Grace Murphy

Abbeyknockmoy

Galway

31

Emma Roche

University of Galway

Wicklow

32

Shauna McGann

Abbeyknockmoy

Galway

Management Information 

Manager

Louise O’Connor Maigh Cuilinn

Coach

John Burke Liam Mellows

Coach

Cian Folan Maigh Cuilinn

GAA Sports Officer

Michael O’Connor

College Colours

Maroon & White

Share story:

Colaiste Baile Chlair go in search of first Colleges Senior A Football Title

After losing last year’s Connacht Post Primary Schools Senior A football final to eventual All-Ireland finalists Summerhill from Sligo, Colaiste Bai...

European Indoor Hockey Championships under way in Galway

Galway welcomes the women’s EuroHockey Indoor Championship II with international hockey of this kind visiting the city in the west of Ireland for the fi...

Dunmore Community School go in search of more history

Just 12 months after making history by winning the Connacht Post Primary Schools Senior C Football Championship for the first time, Dunmore Community Scho...

Weekend Third-Level Camogie Preview

Saturday is a massive day for the University of Galway Senior and Junior Camogie teams as they both go in search of silverware at the Connacht GAA Centre....