University of Galway 3rd Level Camogie Colleges Finals Preview with Kevin Connolly

University of Galway is delighted to host the prestigious Electric Ireland 3rd Level Camogie Championship Finals at the University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome on February 10th and 11th.

With 11 fixtures to be played across four grades the weekend holds the promise of some fantastic camogie. University of Galway senior team will face Mary I in the Purcell Cup Semi-final on Saturday the 10th of February at 3pm.

There will be plenty of Galway interest with 23 of the 29 players on the panel coming from Galway clubs and the remainder from Kilkenny (3), Clare (2) and Derry (1). The side is captained jointly by current senior Galway goalkeeper Fiona Ryan and All Ireland winner (2022) Tiffanie Fitzgerald (Kilkenny). Galway are hoping to put an end to the six year wait since the university last won the Purcell Cup following narrow defeats in the final in the last two years.

Leading up to Saturday’s (10th) semi-final, University of Galway Purcell Cup manager Kevin Connolly has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

University of Galway junior team compete in the Uí Mhaolagáin Cup Final on Saturday at 6pm.

Speaking ahead of the finals weekend club chairperson Muireann O’Reilly said: “We are delighted to be hosting the Electric Ireland 3rd Level Camogie Championship Finals weekend in the University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome and to welcome all teams. As one of the oldest clubs on campus University of Galway Camogie Club has a long tradition and we are honoured and privileged to carry on that tradition. We are delighted to have two teams in action and we would like to thank Connacht GAA for their assistance in hosting the event. I would also like to thank our club sponsors, Aerogen, for coming on board this year and supporting us in our efforts on and off the field.”

Acting Director of Sport at the University of Galway, Fergal O’Callaghan, said: “University of Galway Camogie Club has put in a tremendous effort over the last couple of years and we are hoping for some good results here this weekend with a view to taking camogie in the University to the next level. We’re delighted to be playing in the University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome and we thank Connacht GAA for the use of their fantastic facilities. I would like to wish all teams competing this weekend the best of luck. I would like to thank all our players for the dedication they have shown, our coaching and management team for all the hard work they have put into preparing the girls this season and finally a thank you to our sponsors Aerogen for their valuable support.”

Team info

University of Galway Purcell Cup Panel Club County Fiona Ryan Ballindereen Galway Reitséal Kelly Sarsfields Galway Sarah Lyons Kiltormer Galway Emily O’Connor Sylane Galway Muireann Faherty Ballindereen Galway Tiffanie Fitzgerald Young Ireland’s Kilkenny Joanne Daly Sarsfields Galway Niamh McPeake Liam Mellows Galway Alannah Kelly Portumna Galway Ciara Hickey Davitts Galway Laura Kelly Salthill Knocknacarra Galway Tegan Canning Mullagh Galway Mairéad Dillion Kilconerion Galway Cría Langton Rower Inistioge Kilkenny Aoife Power Scariff Ogonnelloe Clare Laura Freeney Athenry Galway Keisha Coleman Craughwell Galway Catherine Hanley Davitts Galway Cliodhna Ní Mhianaín Slaughtneíl Derry Aíne O’Loughlin Truagh Clonlara Clare Olywen Rabbitte Athenry Galway Jessica Donlon Carnmore Galway Paige Foley Paulstown Kilkenny Maoiloisa Walsh Turloughmore Galway Leah Cummins Turloughmore Galway Sabina Rabbitte Athenry Galway Jacqueline Glynn Skehana Galway Sorcha McGinley Salthill Knocknacarra Galway Niamh Spellman Kilconerion Galway

University of Galway Senior Team Management:

Manager Kevin Connolly, Eyrecourt Coach Daragh Conneely, Liam Mellows Coach Louise O’Connor, Maigh Cuilinn Coach Alan Kelly, Rahoon-Newcastle Selector Johnny Burke, Liam Mellows Stats Alanna Reynolds, Ciara Grealish, Liam Mellows GAA Sports Officer Michael O’Connor

University of Galway Uí Mhaoligáin Panel

University Of Galway No Name Club County 1 Leah Gallagher St. Davids Tullamore Offaly 2 Aoife Keane Salthill Knocknacarra Galway 3 Niamh McGrath Turloughmore Galway 4 Jacqui Kehoe Bunclody Wexford 5 Anna Murphy Abbeyknockmoy Galway 6 Jacqueline Glynn Skehana/Menlough Galway 7 Rachel Linnane St. Colmans Galway 8 Jennifer Nicholas Crusheen Clare 9 Órlaith Delaney Nass Kildare 10 Lisa English Galbally Limerick 11 Laura Freeney Athenry Galway 12 Aoife Dooley Tulla Clare 13 Sarah Duffy Oranmore Maree Galway 14 Roisín Hughes Liam Mellows Galway 15 Fiona Guiney Rathnure St. Annes Wexford 16 Caoimhe Higgins Ardrahan Galway 17 Emer Jackson Castletown Geoghegan Westmeath 18 Carla Burke Craughwell Galway 19 Hannah Cooney Mooncoin Kilkenny 20 Frey Leenane Oranmore Maree Galway 21 Cecelia Furey Oranmore Maree Galway 22 Amy Ring St. Martins Kilkenny 23 Eimer Rodgers Scariff Ogonnelloe Clare 24 Ciara Moloney Salthill Knocknacarra Galway 25 Sinéad Rodgers Na Fianna Dublin 26 Grace Murphy Abbeyknockmoy Galway 27 Sienna Fahey Portumna Galway 28 Ciara Moloney Salthill Knocknacarra Galway 29 Grace Leonard Kilcormac/Killoughey Offaly 30 Grace Murphy Abbeyknockmoy Galway 31 Emma Roche University of Galway Wicklow 32 Shauna McGann Abbeyknockmoy Galway

Management Information Manager Louise O’Connor Maigh Cuilinn Coach John Burke Liam Mellows Coach Cian Folan Maigh Cuilinn GAA Sports Officer Michael O’Connor College Colours Maroon & White