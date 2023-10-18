Galway Bay FM

18 October 2023

~1 minutes read

United Rugby Championship Preview – Connacht v Ospreys – Stat Attack

Share story:
United Rugby Championship Preview – Connacht v Ospreys – Stat Attack

 

 

Share story:

Connacht looking forward to United Rugby Championship Opening Weekend

Connacht Rugby are back in competitive action this weekend with the start of the United Rugby Championship when they host The Ospreys at the Sportsground....

Galway GAA Fixtures

Senior Football Championship Sat, 21 Oct, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Semi Final), Mountbellew/Moylough V Moycullen 15:30, Sun, 22 Oct, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (...

Draw announced for Round Three of the FAI Junior Cup

The draw has been announced this afternoon for the Third Round of the FAI Junior Cup with the games scheduled for the weekend of the 5th of November. The ...

Your team-by-team guide to the 16 sides in the BKT URC

Benetton RugbyThe team from Treviso have gone well in pre-season with three straight victories, including wins over Ulster and Perpignan, while new recrui...