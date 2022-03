Galway United are gearing up for a big crowd as they welcome Waterford to Eamon Deacy Park tonight in the Airtricity League. John Caulfield’s men beat Cork City 1-0 last weekend while Waterford are top of the division after wins over Athlone Town and Bray Wanderers.

Galway United manager John Caulfield spoke to John Mulligan on THursday evening.

Kick off is at 7.45pm and we have live full uninterrupted commentary on Galway Bay FM.ie and regular updates on FM as part of Over The Line.