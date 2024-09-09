Galway Bay FM

9 September 2024

~1 minutes read

United Legends set up Galway Branch of the Irish Professional Footballers Benevolent Association

Share story:
United Legends set up Galway Branch of the Irish Professional Footballers Benevolent Association

Former Galway United Players Kevin Cassidy, John Mannion, Tom Lally and Gerry Daly have come together to set up a Galway Branch of the Irish Professional Footballers Benevolent Association [IPFBA].

The group was set up dedicated to assist and support former Galway United players, men and women, who have fallen on tough times and is part of a wider national organisation that was founded last October.

Gerry and Kevin joined John Mulligan in studio on Saturday Sport.

(L-R) Kevin Cassidy, John Mulligan, Gerry Daly

Share story:

The Full Time Whistle Podcast

John Mulligan looks back at the weekend’s sport including all the reports from the final round of group games in the County Senior, Senior B and Int...

Galway GAA Results

Brooks Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Turloughmore 1-25 Kilconieron 0-16 Cappataggle 1-22 Mullagh 2-17 Brooks Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Cra...

NFL Season Preview

This weekend sees the start of the American Football NFL Season as all the teams look to emulate the success of the Kansas City Chiefs who are the defendi...

Athenry crowned AIG Junior Cup Champions

Athenry were crowned AIG Junior Cup champions on a blistering hot day in Athlone Golf Club. The golf was scintillating at times too and a thrilling final ...