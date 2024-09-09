9 September 2024
~1 minutes read
United Legends set up Galway Branch of the Irish Professional Footballers Benevolent Association
Former Galway United Players Kevin Cassidy, John Mannion, Tom Lally and Gerry Daly have come together to set up a Galway Branch of the Irish Professional Footballers Benevolent Association [IPFBA].
The group was set up dedicated to assist and support former Galway United players, men and women, who have fallen on tough times and is part of a wider national organisation that was founded last October.
Gerry and Kevin joined John Mulligan in studio on Saturday Sport.