The University of Galway Maree Men’s Basketball Team extended their lead at the top of the Superleague, with a 68-46 over rivals Moycullen in the Galway derby on Saturday Night at the Kingfisher Sports Centre at the University of Galway.

Here is another opportunity to hear the Commentary from the game as broadcast on Galwaybayfm.ie

Commentary from John Mulligan and Adrian O’Neill and we join the game midway through the second quarter.