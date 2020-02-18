Under 21 Hurling Championship Draws Take Place

The draws for the under 21 hurling championships took place on Monday evening.
First round of games are scheduled the week ending March 8th.
==
Under 21 ‘A’ Hurling Championship
Sarsfields vs Turloughmore
Capptaggle vs Clarinbridge
Castlegar vs Athenry
Meelick/Eyrecourt vs Liam Mellows
Under 21 ‘A1’ Hurling Championship
Killimor vs Ardrahan
Moycullen vs Kilconieron
Killimorday vs Padraig Pearses
Craughwell vs Oranmore/Maree
Under 21 ‘B’ Hurling Championship
Kilnadeema/Leitrim vs Loughrea
Ahascragh/Fohenagh vs Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry
St. Thomas vs Portumna
Mullagh/Kiltormer vs Michael Cusacks.
Under 21 ‘B1’ Hurling Championship
Carnmore vs Ballinderreen
Sylane vs Ballinasloe
Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough vs Gort
Ballygar vs Annaghdown
Salthill/Knocknacarra vs Tommy Larkins
Kinvara vs Cois Fharraige
Rahoon/Newcastle vs Abbeyknockmoy