Under 21 Hurling Championship Draws Take Place

The draws for the under 21 hurling championships took place on Monday evening.

First round of games are scheduled the week ending March 8th.

==

Under 21 ‘A’ Hurling Championship

Sarsfields vs Turloughmore

Capptaggle vs Clarinbridge

Castlegar vs Athenry

Meelick/Eyrecourt vs Liam Mellows

Under 21 ‘A1’ Hurling Championship

Killimor vs Ardrahan

Moycullen vs Kilconieron

Killimorday vs Padraig Pearses

Craughwell vs Oranmore/Maree

Under 21 ‘B’ Hurling Championship

Kilnadeema/Leitrim vs Loughrea

Ahascragh/Fohenagh vs Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry

St. Thomas vs Portumna

Mullagh/Kiltormer vs Michael Cusacks.

Under 21 ‘B1’ Hurling Championship

Carnmore vs Ballinderreen

Sylane vs Ballinasloe

Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough vs Gort

Ballygar vs Annaghdown

Salthill/Knocknacarra vs Tommy Larkins

Kinvara vs Cois Fharraige

Rahoon/Newcastle vs Abbeyknockmoy