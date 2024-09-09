Under 16 and 18 Hockey Interprovincials Get Underway

Share story:

Following the U16 and U18 Boys Inter Provincial Series Round 1, which kicked off the weekend before last, this weekend gone it was the turn of the U16 and U18 Girls, with Munster, Leinster South, Leinster and Connacht all launching their campaigns. The action took place at the Mardyke and at Three Rock Rovers.

U16 Girls

MUNSTER 1 LEINSTER SOUTH 0

Munster got their Under 16 Inter Provincial Series campaign off to a winning start but they were made to fight all the way by a well organised Leinster South squad at the Mardyke on Sunday afternoon. In the end, a single goal separated the sides, and it came from the most important set piece in the game of hockey, the penalty corner. Both sides fought out a very even first quarter and the sides still could not be separated in the second quarter.

In the second half a penalty corner was awarded to Munster in the 46th second and Katya Shorten’s drag flick successfully found the net past Leinster South goalkeeper Leila Marshall Baugh to nick a 1-0 win for the Southerners. Leinster South can take a lot of positives from this match, which they can build on in their next outing.

MUNSTER U16:– Lily Burke (GK); Mary Barry; Jenny Murphy; Freya Bateman; Caoilinn Lane; Sophia Meaney; Rachel Sweetnam; Saoirse Gaffney; Lily May Kelleher (C); Emma McDonald; Katya Shorten

LEINSTER SOUTH U-16:– Leila Marshall Baugh (GK); Rachel Igoe; Izzy Hughes (C); Isabel Walsh; Sofia Walsh; Ellie Garrigan; Lara Gray; Zoe Hogan; Katie Ashmore; Mairéad Duggan; Holly James SUBS USED:– Lucy McCleane [ 8 mins] ; Sue Finlay[ 12 mins ]; Aoife Chaney [ 15 mins ] ; Juno Fallon [18 mins] ;Georgina Myerscough [18 mins] ; Zoe Collier [23 mins]

LEINSTER 6 CONNACHT 1

Leinster Under 16’s, in the end, had a comfortable win over Connacht at Grange Road in the Inter Provincial Series. Connacht put up a spirited resistance in the opening half. Nicole Barry opened the scoring for Leinster from open play on the half hour mark and she got her second of the game in the 35th minute, converting a penalty corner to make it 2-0 in the 35th minute. Leinster led 2-0 at half time. Isabelle Carroll-Brown converted another penalty corner to make it 3-0 in the 45th minute and Grace Kelly got one back for Connacht in the 54th minute from open play. Isabelle Carrol-Brown got her second of the match from open play in the 56th minute to make it 4-1. Pippa Beatty added a fifth goal for Leinster when she scored from open play in the 63rd minute and Ella Tosh converted a penalty corner in the 67th minute to seal the 6-1 win.

LEINSTER U16:– Siobhan Emerson (GK); Isabelle Mulcahy; Nicole Barry; Pippa Beatty; Lienkes De Klerk; Emily Sexton; Laura Keogh; Alannah Sheridan; Ella Galligan; Daisy Ovington; Evelyn Kwik SUBS USED:– Laylah Fitzpatrick (GK) [53 mins]; Isabelle Carroll -Brown [8 mins]; Ella Tosh [7 mins]; Rosie Stafford [7 mins]; Olivia Lacy [4 mins]; Emilia Walsh [8 mins]; Emma Holmes [9 mins]

CONNACHT U16:– Eadaoin Burke (GK); Maeve Bates; Grace Brosnan; Orla Costello; Aoife Harrison; Lauren Foley; Eleanor Troy; Olivia Hogan; Grace Kelly; Chloe Moffatt; Mia Walsh SUBS USED:– Chloe Fenton (GK) [53 mins]; Amy Butler [7 mins]; Eve Farragher [28 mins]; Mae Fenton [28 mins]; Hannah Gannon-Rea [53 mins]; Rebecca Whelan [44 mins]; Zoe Wright [8 mins]

U18 Girls

MUNSTER 0 LEINSTER SOUTH 1

Leinster South Under 18’s got their Inter Provincial Series off to a winning start at the Mardyke on Sunday afternoon. And in so doing gained a modicum of revenge over Munster for what their Under 16s had done to Leinster South Under 16s. It was a very close encounter decided by an early goal from open play for the visitors. In the fifth minute following some good approach play Róisín Burns scored from a field goal to give Leinster South a 1-0 lead. Despite having three and a bit quarters to do so, Munster could find no way past a Leinster South defense marshalled by goalkeeper Aoibhe Nolan and Leinster South came away with a win that might have surprised some observers. A terrific start for Leinster South in these championships and by the same token a blow to Munster’s aspirations for 2024-25.

MUNSTER U18:– Hillary Willis (GK); Sofie Maloney; Kyah Kelly; Amy Noonan (C); Kate Collins; Ruby Lehane; Katie Toomey; Alex Dale; Rachel Somers; Zara Byrne; Jessica Grace SUBS USED:– Saoirse Cunningham [6 mins]; Emma McAuliffe [16 mins]; Sophie Dale [9 mins]; Sally Murray [22 mins]; Olive O’Flynn [14 mins]; Anna Rose Benson [18 mins]

LEINSTER SOUTH U18:– Aoibhe Nolan (GK); Laura Leahy; Poppy Williams; Sarah Richardson; Sally Hannon; Orlaith Tucker; Róisín Burns; Charlotte Foley; Sophie Naughton; Abigail Clarke; Lily Moore SUBS USED:– Ellen Birnie [8 mins]; Zoe Poole [9 mins]; Emma Poole [10 mins]; Tara Clarke [11 mins]; Johanna Chapman [13 mins]

LEINSTER 6 CONNACHT 0

Leinster commenced their Under 18 Girls Inter Provincial Series underway at Grange Road against Connacht on Sunday afternoon. Connacht began the game strongly and their press was quite effective in the opening 10 minutes or so. Leinster got their scoring under way when Hollai Quinn converted a penalty corner in the 13th minute. Leinster increased their lead in the 17th minute when Holly Farrell scored from open play in the 17th minute to make it 2-0. Isobel Field made it 3-0 from open play in the 21st minute, and it was 3-0 at the break.

The third and fourth quarter were the Lauryn Barry show. She opened her account in the 45th minute with a goal from open play to make the score 4-0 to Leinster. Her second goal of the match came in the 50th minute to make it 5-0, and she completed her hat-trick in the 60th minute to seal the 6-0 victory. Connacht had battled well in the early stages, but the third goal ended it effectively as a contest.

LEINSTER U18: Lucy McCormack [ GK]; Holly Farrell; Lucy Fox; Julie Potter Cogan; Mollie Lennon; Sarah Byrne; Abbie O’Connor; Isobel Field; Katre Byrnes; Lauyryn Barry; Eva Doyle SUBS USED:– Flourish Olufemi-Ojo (GK) [ 18 mins]; Hollai Quinn [6 mins]; Daisy Costello [6 mins]; Grace Mc Kenna [6 mins]; Amber Mealia [5 mins]; Sophie Maxwell [6 mins]; Amelia Ryan [5 mins]

CONNACHT U18:- Emma Considine (GK); Caoimhe Kelly; Roisin Shaughnessy; Alannah Moran; Aoife Purtill; Kate Stuart Trainor (C); Mai Given; Eabha Duffy; Róise Flynn; Aifric Mannion; Mia O’Donnell SUBS USED:– Rosie Symonds (GK) [36 mins]; Eve Kavanagh [18 mins]; Ava Harty [14 mins]; Emma Jane Costello [12 mins]; Sophie Beatty [14 mins]; Alice Keogh [9 mins]; Aoibhinn Deasy [9 mins]