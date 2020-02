The IRFU have released 13 players back their provinces for this weekend’s PRO14 action.

They include Connacht’s Ultan Dillane and Dave Heffernan and they will be available for Saturday’s home tie against Cardiff Blues.

Kick-off on Saturday in the Sportsground is 7.35pm and the Connacht team will be announced at lunchtime on Friday.

