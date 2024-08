Ulster vs Connacht (Women’s Interprovincial Rugby Preview with Shannon Touhey and Emer Dowd)

Connacht have made four changes for their second round fixture against Ulster in the Vodafone women’s interprovincials on Saturday (17th August 2024).

Karly Tierney, Grace Browne Moran, Faith Oviawe and Orla Dixon come into the starting team.

Leading up the game, Connacht co-captain Shannon Touhey has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

William also got a word from Connacht head coach Emer Dowd.

The team in full:

15. Meabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC)

14. Clara Barrett (UL Bohemians RFC)

13. Orla Dixon (Galwegians RFC)

12. Éabha Nic Dhonnacha (UL Bohemians RFC)

11. Laoise McGonagle (UL Bohemians RFC)

10. Nicole Fowley (Galwegians RFC) (Co-Captain)

9. Grainne Moran (Ballina RFC)

1. Ella Burns (Tuam/Oughterard RFC)

2. Lily Brady (UL Bohemians RFC)

3. Megan Collis (Railway Union RFC)

4. Karly Tierney (Tuam/Oughterard RFC)

5. Grace Browne Moran (Galwegians RFC)

6. Faith Oviawe (Railway Union RFC)

7. Beibhinn Gleeson (Tuam.Oughterard RFC)

8. Shannon Touhey (Tullamore RFC) (Co-Captain)

Replacements:

16. Stacy Hanley (Galwegians RFC)

17. Hope Lowney (MU Barnhall)

18. Roisín Maher (Galwegians RFC)

19. Jemima Adams Verling (Creggs RFC)

20. Rosie Searle (Navan RFC)

21. May Goulding (Saracens)

22. Ava Ryder (Railway Union RFC)

23. Hannah Clarke (Tuam Oughterard RFC / Galwegians RFC)

Kick-off at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday is 2.30pm and we’ll have full coverage on our website galwaybayfm.ie.

