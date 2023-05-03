Ulster v Connacht – the URC stats

The URC StatMaster Insights Pack allows fans, media and broadcasters to deep dive into the data produced by the teams and players of the BKT United Rugby Championship.

Powered by the URC’s official stats provider Oval Rugby and supported by historic information from Stuart Farmer Media Services (SFMS), the URC StatMaster applies context to the data available for each match in the upcoming round.

The URC StatMaster isn’t just about ranking the top scorers or tacklers, it pinpoints the metrics that provide real insight into the match-ups taking place and what factors can prove influential in winning and losing.

Performance data fields for teams and players are used and combined with reports and analysis on penalties, 22 entry data and times of scoring to provide a one-page insight report on each fixture.

ULSTER v CONNACHT

Ulster

John Cooney made more retained kicks than any other player in Round 18 (four). He also scored the second-most points (18), including a try

Round 18 was the first round since Round 14 that Tom Stewart didn’t score a try. His record-breaking total of 16 continues to lead the league

Ulster have scored more maul tries (16) and made more maul metres (467) than any other team

Connacht

Excluding metres from kick-return, Tom Farrell has made more running metres than any other player (606). Teammate Jack Carty has made 3,297 more kicking metres than any other player, a total of 6,795

Conor Oliver is the league’s leading tackler, having made 215. His success rate this season is 91%

Niall Murray has made seven more lineout steals than any other player (16) – more than three BKT URC teams

Did You Know?

Ulster have won their last three league matches against Connacht, two of which were in Belfast. Most recently they won by two points in Galway.

Ulster are on a five-match winning streak in the BKT URC.

Connacht lost to the Glasgow Warriors in Round 18. However, this ended a six-match winning streak.