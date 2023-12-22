Ulster 20-19 Connacht (United Rugby Championship Commentary)

Despite scoring three tries, Connacht came up just short against Ulster in the BKT United Rugby Championship on Friday (22nd December 2023) at Kingspan Stadium, Belfast.

Bundee Aki, Shamus Hurley-Langton and Shayne Bolton got over the whitewash for Pete Wilkins’ team who also had another try ruled out.

The result gives Connacht a losing bonus point and leaves them clinging to a top-8 position. But despite how close they came, it was still their fifth consecutive defeat in all competitions.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were Rob Murphy and William Davies.

Connacht’s next match in the BKT United Rugby Championship is against Munster on New Year’s Day (Monday, 1st January). Kick-off at the Sportsground is 3pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

