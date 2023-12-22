Galway Bay FM

22 December 2023

~1 minutes read

Ulster 20-19 Connacht (United Rugby Championship Commentary)

Share story:
Ulster 20-19 Connacht (United Rugby Championship Commentary)

Despite scoring three tries, Connacht came up just short against Ulster in the BKT United Rugby Championship on Friday (22nd December 2023) at Kingspan Stadium, Belfast.

Bundee Aki, Shamus Hurley-Langton and Shayne Bolton got over the whitewash for Pete Wilkins’ team who also had another try ruled out.

The result gives Connacht a losing bonus point and leaves them clinging to a top-8 position.  But despite how close they came, it was still their fifth consecutive defeat in all competitions.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were Rob Murphy and William Davies.

Connacht’s next match in the BKT United Rugby Championship is against Munster on New Year’s Day (Monday, 1st January).  Kick-off at the Sportsground is 3pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Galway Bay FM’s Rugby coverage is brought to you in association with…

Share story:

Patrick Hickey Joins Galway United for 2024

Galway United have announced that Patrick Hickey has signed for our senior men’s team ahead of the 2024 season. The 25-year-old defensive midfielder joi...

George McDonagh's Greyhound Selections

Friday Selections (22nd December 2023) RACE 1 THE BARKING BUZZ APP A7/A8 525 SEMI-FINAL 19:50=TRAP 1 ORBSEN OLIVE RACE 2 THE BARKING BUZZ APP A7/A8 525 SE...

12 Days at Christmas - Galway Bay FM Sports Highlights 2023

For a special festive treat this Christmas, we look back at 12 days of sport on Galway Bay FM this year that got us all excited, commentators and listener...

Galway Motor Club to partner with Rallying for Down Syndrome Awareness

The 2024 Corrib Oil Galway International Rally takes place over the bank holiday weekend, 3rd and 4th February, and it is eagerly awaited by motorsport en...