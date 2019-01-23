UCD Science Society Cycle from Dublin to Galway to Raise Money for Sick Children

UCD Science Society is cycling from Dublin to Galway to raise money for paediatric research with CMRF Crumlin. Every January, around 100 UCD students, staff and alumni set off from Liffey Valley on a 200km journey to Eyre Square, Galway. CMRF Crumlin said that community fundraisers are absolutely vital for their success, and emphasised that less than 3% of research in Ireland goes towards paediatrics. 1 in 100 are born with a heart defect, over 200 children are diagnosed with cancer every year, and Ireland has a high number of carriers of the cystic fibrosis gene at 1 in 19.

The group of cyclists will leave Liffey Valley in the early hours of Friday morning, stop in Athlone for the first night, and set off the next morning from the Athlone Springs. Over the course of the weekend of the 25th January, the cyclists will be braving cold weather, rain, hail and plenty of hills all for such a great cause – to help fund paediatric research into childhood illnesses like cancer, cystic fibrosis, IBD and cardiac diseases to name a few. Each year, the UCD science society raise between €20,000 and €80,000 for CMRF, and this year they hope to raise as much as possible.

“We understand the importance of funding paediatric research,” the UCD science society said, “Medical research is the only hope for improvement on treatments for childhood illnesses. Research is the reason we have progressed in so many treatments for diseases so far, and are the only way we will find better ways to treat paediatric diseases in the future. We are delighted to be able to raise money for CMRF Crumlin, and help support vital research and clinical trials at the National Children’s Research Centre. The cycle is a journey each participant never forgets! It’s certainly not an easy one but it’s for such a worthy cause. When we ascend the final hill in Galway to Eyre Square, the feeling of pride and joy is palpable! It’s an incredible journey for all concerned. The Cycle to Galway is truly an unforgettable journey.”

CMRF Crumlin said that community fundraisers are the key to their success and have praised the cycling group at the UCD science society for their long-term and ongoing fundraising efforts.