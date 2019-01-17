UCD and Killester to go head-to-head in pre-Cup test while there’s another Cork derby in store for Fr Mathews

There are some tough games in store for the Hula Hoops National Cup finalists this weekend as they head back to regular league action.

For men’s Cup finalists UCD Marian and Pyrobel Killester, this weekend is a tricky one as they go head-to-head against each other in UCD in a big Men’s Super League clash – just one week before they meet each other again at the National Basketball Arena in the Cup final. Some other big fixtures across the weekend see Garvey’s Tralee Warriors host UCC Demons, C and S Neptune welcoming an equally in-form DCU Saints, while Moycullen face a must-win clash against Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin. Elsewhere Griffith College Swords Thunder host Belfast Star while Templeogue go head-to-head with Maree.

In The Womens Super League meanwhile, league leaders, cup finalists and the unbeaten Courtyard Liffey Celtics travel to Kilkenny this weekend to face off against Marble City Hawks. There’s a huge Cork derby in store at the Fr Mathews Arena on Saturday evening meanwhile, as Fr Mathews host Ambassador UCC Glanmire in a hugely-anticipated game, while Singleton SuperValu Brunell will get a tough test ahead of their Cup final the following weekend when they host DCU Mercy in Cork on Sunday. Elsewhere, NUIG Mystics will hope to get their first win of the year on the board when they welcome IT Carlow Basketball while Pyrobel Killester are on the road to Maxol WIT Wildcats.



Basketball Ireland Fixtures: January 18-20th

Friday 18th January 2019

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Maree v Limerick Celtics, Calsanctius College, 19:30;

Saturday 19th January 2019

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Griffith College Swords Thunder v Belfast Star, ALSAA-Dublin, 18:00;

CandS Neptune v DCU Saints, Neptune Stadium, 19:00;

UCD Marian v Pyrobel Killester, UCD Sports Centre, 19:00;

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v UCC Demons, Tralee Sports Complex, 19:30;

Moycullen v Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin, NUIG, 19:30;

Templeogue v Maree, Oblate Hall Inchicore, 20:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

NUIG Mystics v IT Carlow Basketball, NUIG, 16:30;

Fr Mathews v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, Fr Mathews Arena, 17:00;

Marble City Hawks v Courtyard Liffey Celtics, Old Leighlin Community Hall, 19:00;

Maxol WIT Wildcats v Pyrobel Killester, Mercy SS Waterford, 19:00;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

GameFootage.net Titans v IT Carlow Basketball, The Jes, 14:00;

Ulster University Elks v Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney, UUJ 15:00;

LYIT Donegal v Waterford Vikings, Ballyshannon, 16:30;

Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers v Limerick Celtics, Tolka Rovers SC, 18:00;

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v Fr Mathews, Colaiste Bride, 18:30;

DBS Eanna v LIT, Colaiste Eanna, 19:00;

EJ Sligo All-Stars v Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, Mercy College, 19:30;

KUBS BC v UL Sports Eagles, Greendale, 20:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Ulster University Elks v Trinity Meteors, UUJ, 17:00;

UL Huskies v Team Tom McCarthys St Mary’s PESS, 17:00;

Portlaoise Panthers v Swords Thunder, St Marys Sports Hall, 19:30;

Fabplus North West v Phoenix Rockets, Ballyshannon, 18:45;

Sunday 20th January 2019

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v DCU Mercy, Parochial Hall, 14:45;