UCD 1-5 Galway United (FAI Cup Report & Reaction)

Galway United will host Dundalk next month in the FAI Cup quarter-finals.

John Caulfield’s side qualified last night (Monday, 21st August 2023) with a sensational 5-1 win away to UCD – David Hurley scored twice with Wilson Aouachria, Ronan Manning and Rob Manley also on target.

Keeper Brendan Clarke made his 500th professional appearance.

Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins reports.

Keeper Brendan Clarke made his 500th professional appearance. He gave his thoughts to Jonathan afterwards.

Jonathan also chatted to Galway United manager John Caulfield.

Relive the full game back with Galway Bay FM’s commentary team of Jonathan Higgins and Conor O’Keefe.

There will be a reunion for two natives in that FAI Cup quarter-final between Galway United and Dundalk.

The draw gave the Lilywhites, who feature Knocknacarra’s Daryl Horgan and Loughrea’s Patrick Hoban, a trip to Eamonn Deacy Park to face the Tribesmen.

Horgan will be going up against his brother Colm, on the weekend of September 17th.