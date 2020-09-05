U23 European Rowing Championships- Day 1 Results

European Rowing U23 Championships- Day 1

Racing began for eight Irish crews today, on Day One of the The European Rowing U23 Championships 2020, in Duisburg, Germany. With a record number of 650 competitors from 32 nations, Ireland has sent 19 athletes to take part in this years championships.

The athletes have all been training hard at the Kinetica National Rowing Centre in Cork, and it showed on Day 1 of the Championships. Ireland had 8 crews compete today, results below:

Results:

BM4+ Heat Result: First Place

Alex Byrne, Ross Corrigan, Jack Dorney, John Kearney, and Leah O’Regan.

They will race tomorrow in the A Final at 10:25.

BLW2- Heat Result: First Place

Cliodhna Nolan and Lydia Heaphy

They will race tomorrow in the A Final at 11:19.

BLM4x Heat Result: First Place

Will Ronayne, Hugh Sutton, Hugh Moore and Eoin Gaffney

They will race tomorrow in the A Final at 11:29.

BM2x Heat Result: First Place

Ronan Byrne and Daire Lynch

Daire and Ronan will now progress to the A/B Semi-Final tomorrow.

BW2- Repechage Result: First Place

Tara Hanlon and Emily Hegarty

Tara and Emily will now progress to the A Final

BW1x Heat Result: Second Place

Claire Feerick

Claire will now progress to the A/B Semi-Final tomorrow.

BLW2x Heat Result: Second Place

Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen

Aoife and Margaret race again in the A Final tomorrow.

BLM1x- Repechage Result: 4th

Sam O’Neill

Samuel will now move into the C Final.

Rowing Ireland’s Chief Executive Officer, Michelle Carpenter said, “We are delighted that the team have finally got some racing this weekend at the U23 European’s in Duisberg. Although it been a disappointing year for our athletes with the cancellation and postponement of events the European U23 is the silver lining to come. We have focused all the crews exceptionally hard on training since the return to High-Performance sport in line with COVID-19 return to sport protocols.

Many of these athletes have given up everything to locate themselves at the National Rowing Centre in Cork, and without the support of their parents, clubs and friends, this would not have been possible. We are proud of all the results of our young pathway athletes today and some of our senior A talent that is still young to compete at this level.

We are looking forward to supporting them tomorrow as they continue their journey as part of the Rowing Ireland team.”

You can watch the races live on http://www.worldrowing.com/events/2020-european-rowing-under-23-championships/

