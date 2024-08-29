U20 Hurling Championship Semi-Finals Round-Up

It was a busy night in the U20 hurling championships around Galway, with 8 semi-finals in four different grades producing some outstanding matches. In the A championship, Turloughmore (pictured) produced the shock of the night as they beat Oranmore Maree 2-1 on penalties after an amazing match finished level after extra time. With home advantage and with Rory Burke in top scoring form, Oranmore Maree led by 0-13 to 0-10 at half-time, but Turloughmore battled back to level the match at 1-20 a piece at full-time thanks to an injury time goal from a free from goalkeeper Darragh Walsh. Again, Oranmore Maree hit the front in extra time and led by 3 points going into the final ten minutes, only for Turloughmore to hit back again and their second goal from Matthew Tarpey helped to level the game on a final scoreline of Turloughmore 2-23 Oranmore Maree 1-26. In the shoot-out, Turlough prevailed 2-1 to get back to their second final in three years.

Defending champions Clarinbridge are back in the A final after they beat Sarsfields 3-20 to 1-22 at home. Sarsfields, playing with the breeze, recovered from the concession of a goal in the opening minute by Joshua Ryan for Clarinbridge to lead by three points at half-time, thanks to some excellent points by Darragh Donoghue and John Cosgrove. A goal within 20 seconds of the restart by Mark Kilgallon was the perfect tonic for the Bridge as they pulled clear thanks to efforts from Dylan Dunne and Darragh Kearney. Sarsfields stayed in touch with fine points from Leon Connaire and Diarmuid Mac Carthaigh , but a terrific goal from Joshua Ryan, who ended with 2-7, gave Clarinbridge the daylight they needed to edge a fantastic game by four points.

In the A1 Hurling Championship semi-finals, Castlegar edged out Kilnadeema Leitrim by 1-17 to 1-15 and Athenry beat Kinvara by 0-18 to 0-14. In the U20 B Championship, Rahoon Newcastle had free-taker Bertie Keane in top form as they defeated St Thomas’ by 2-18 to 2-15 at Tonabrocky, while Kilconieron beat Ardrahan 1-21 to 1-16 in one of only two away victories among the 8 games played last night. A first-half goal from Cian Connaughton saw Kilconieron lead 1-12 to 0-9 at half-time, but a deflected goal by Brian Callanan had Ardrahan level midway through the second half, only for late points from Oscar O’Gorman, Eoghan Muleady and Cian Connaughton sealing their place in the final.

In the U20 B1 Championship, Gort will meet Ballygar in the final after Gort defeated Liam Mellows 4-16 to 1-13 and Ballygar overcame Portumna 2-18 to 1-12.

Results:

U20A semi-finals: Turloughmore 2-23 Oranmore Maree 1-26 (Turloughmore won 2-1 on pens); Clarinbridge 3-20 Sarsfields 1-22

U20 A1 semi-finals: Castlegar 1-17 Kilnadeema Leitrim 1-15; Athenry 0-18 Kinvara 0-14

U20 B semi-finals: Rahoon Newcastle 2-18 St Thomas’ 2-15; Kilconieron 1-21 Ardrahan 1-16

U20 B1 semi-finals: Gort 4-16 Liam Mellows 1-13; Ballygar 2-18 Portumna 1-12

Cover photo courtesy of Turloughmore GAA Facebook page