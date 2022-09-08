U20 Hurling Championship Results

There were four big games in the U20 Hurling Championships played on Wednesday night, with Sarsfields and Turloughmore qualifying for the U20 A final, Ballinderreen claiming the U20 B title and Cappataggle wining the U20 A1 crown.

U20 A Hurling semi finals: Sarsfields 3-18 Clarinbridge 1-21, Turloughmore 1-19 Oranmore Maree 1-17

U20 B Hurling Final: Ballinderreen 3-14 Ardrahan 2-16

U20 A1 Hurling Final: Cappataggle 2-19 Craughwell 0-17

Darren Kelly reports from Duggan Park at full time in Cappataggle’s win over Craughwell…