

6 April 2024

U20 Hurlers fight back to get draw with Offaly – Commentary and Reaction

The Galway U20 Hurlers produced a stunning comeback to get a draw with Offaly in the first round of the Leinster Championship on Saturday afternoon.

In a dramatic game that saw Offaly miss a penalty, it finished Galway 1-12 Offaly 0-15.

Here is the commentary of the game with Niall Canavan, Sean Walsh, Cyril Donnellan and Cyril Farrell.

The Full Time Report from Niall Canavan

After the game, Niall got the thoughts of the Galway Bay FM Commentary Team.

Niall also spoke to Galway Manager Fergal Healy.

 

