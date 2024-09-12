12 September 2024
~1 minutes read
U20 B1 Hurling Final, Ballygar v Gort
U20 B1 Hurling Final, Ballygar v Gort
Join us for the live online stream of U20 B1 Hurling Final, Ballygar v Gort. The action starts at 6:30pm in Duggan Park. Live Online Commentary with Niall Canavan and Cyril Farrell.
U20 A Hurling Final, Clarinbridge v Turloughmore
Join us for the live online stream of the U20 A Hurling Final, Clarinbridge v Turloughmore. Live Online Commentary with Niall Canavan and Cyril Farrell with Darren Kelly presenting the online programme.
Both games will be streamed on this player below