12 September 2024

U20 B1 Hurling Final, Ballygar v Gort

Join us for the live online stream of U20 B1 Hurling Final, Ballygar v Gort. The action starts at 6:30pm in Duggan Park. Live Online Commentary with Niall Canavan and Cyril Farrell.

 

U20 A Hurling Final, Clarinbridge v Turloughmore

Join us for the live online stream of  the U20 A Hurling Final, Clarinbridge v Turloughmore. Live Online Commentary with Niall Canavan and Cyril Farrell with Darren Kelly presenting the online programme.

Both games will be streamed on this player below

 

