U19 club football championship results

It was a busy night in the Galway U19 club football championships. In the North Board A championship, Dunmore MacHales made it two wins from two with a narrow one-point win over Tuam Stars, while Claregalway overcame Corofin by 3 points to get their campaign off to a winning start. In the West Board A championship, Maigh Cuilinn drew with St James and Oranmore Maree drew with An Spideal.

In the U19 B Championship, there were wins in the 10-team North Championship for Athenry, Caherlistrane and Kinvara, while in the West there were victories for St Michaels and Micheal Breathnach.

U19 A North Championship Results: Dunmore MacHales 1-11 Tuam Stars 0-13; Claregalway 0-15 Corofin 2-6

U19 A West Championship Results: Maigh Cuilinn 1-7 St James 1-7; Oranmore Maree 1-9 An Spideal 0-12

U19 B North Championship Results: Group A – Athenry 2-11 Mountbellew Moylough 1-11; Caherlistrane 3-10 Kilkerrin Clonberne Killererin 0-6; Group B – Kinvara 2-18 Caltra 2-6

Group A – U19 B North

Group B – U19 B North

U19 B West Championship Results: St Michaels 7-9 Barna 1-5; Micheal Breathnach 1-18 Oranmore Maree 1-10

U19 B West

U19 C North Championship Result: St Brendans 4-10 Gaeil na Gaillimhe 3-11

U19 C North

U19 C West Championship Results: Clifden 4-10 Clonbur 1-15; An Cheathru Rua 4-15 Carna Cashel Na Piarsiagh 2-11