U14 and U15 Schools Basketball fixtures and results

The Subway U15 A Boys All-Ireland Schools Basketball round robin series starts this morning (Wednesday). NUIG Kingfisher will host Pool A where St Josephs The Bish are in a group with Summerhill of Sligo, St Pats Cavan and Ashbourne Community School. The Pool B matches in Our Lady’s Secondary School in Castleblayney include the host school, St Enda’s Galway, St Fintans of Sutton and St Malachy’s Belfast. Gort Community School qualified as Pool winners in the U15 A Girls round robin yesterday in Dublin and move on to the All-Ireland semi finals alongside Virginia College Cavan, Pres Castleisland and Scoil Críost Rí Portlaoise. The U14 competitions will be held on Thursday and Friday.



U15 A Girls Basketball Results (Tuesday):

Pool A (Virginia CS) – Holy Faith Clontarf 66 Salerno 7; Colaiste Iosagain Stillorgan 39 Salerno 29; Virginia College (hosts) 20 Salerno 0

Pool B (Dalkey) – Gort CS 39 Our Lady’s Castleblayney 37; Gort CS 36 Loreto Dalkey (hosts) 29; Gort CS 37 Loreto St Stephens Green 14

U15 A Boys Basketball Fixtures (Wednesday, Jan 8th):

Pool A (NUIG Kingfisher) – 10.50am St Josephs The Bish v Summerhill, St Pats Cavan v Ashbourne CS; 12.20pm St Josephs The Bish v Ashbourne CS, Summerhill v St Pats Cavan; 1.50pm St Josephs The Bish v St Pats Cavan, Summerhill v Ashbourne CS.

Pool B (Castleblayney) – 11.10am St Enda’s Galway v St Fintan’s Sutton; 12.30pm St Enda’s Galway v St Malachy’s Belfast; 4.10pm St Enda’s Galway v Our Lady’s Castleblayney (hosts)

U14 A Girls Basketball Fixtures (Thursday, Jan 9th):

Pool A (Malahide) – 11.10am Salerno v The Bower Athlone; 12.30pm Salerno v Colaiste Iosagain Stillorgan; 4.10pm Salerno v Malahide CS

U14 A Boys Basketball Fixtures (Friday, Jan 10th):

Pool B (St Endas) – 10am St Enda’s Galway v St Joseph’s The Bish; 12.30pm St Joseph’s The Bish v Malahide CS; 1.40pm St Enda’s Galway v St Malachy’s Belfast; 3pm St Joseph’s The Bish v St Malachy’s Belfast; 4.10pm St Enda’s Galway v Malahide CS (hosts)