Tyrone’s Sean Hurson to referee All-Ireland Senior Football Final

The GAA has named the referee and match officials for the 2022 GAA Football All-Ireland Senior on July 24th with Sean Hurson confirmed as the referee for the senior final.

Hurson from Tyrone will take charge of the All-Ireland Senior final between Galway and Kerry in what will be his first Senior Final.

Hurson, a member of the Galbally Pearses club, has also refereed the All-Ireland Minor Final in 2018, the All-Ireland U20 Football Final in 2021 and the All Ireland Club Football final in 2022 between Kilcoo and Kilmacud Crokes.

In this year’s Football Championship Hurson refereed the Ulster Provincial Final between Donegal and Derry, the All-Ireland Championship quarter-final between Dublin and Cork, the Leinster Championship semi-final between Kildare and Westmeath, and the Connacht Championship quarter-final between New York and Sligo. He also refereed National league matches between Monaghan and Mayo, Kildare and Dublin, Donegal and Monaghan, and Derry and Galway.

His umpires on the day will be Mark Coney (Ardboe O ‘Donovan Rossa), Mel Taggart (Clonoe O’Rahilly’s), Cathal Forbes (Ardboe O ‘Donovan Rossa) and Martin Conway (Moortown St Malachy’s).

Roscommon’s Paddy Neilan will be the standby referee. The other linesman is Barry Cassidy (Derry) and the Sideline Official will be Sean Laverty (Antrim).

Sunday, July 24

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final

Kerry v Galway, Croke Park, 3.30pm (RTE/Sky Sports)

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)

Stand By: Paddy Neilan (Roscommon)

Linesman: Barry Cassidy (Derry)

Sideline: Sean Laverty (Antrim)

Umpires: Mark Coney, Mel Taggart, Cathal Forbes, and Martin Conway.