Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 2-21 Ardrahan 4-14 (under 20B Hurling Final Report & Reaction)

Evan Glynn’s late free secured Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry the Challoner Trophies under 20B hurling title on Wednesday (6th September).

Goals from man of the match Jack Moran and Shane Fitzpatrick looked to have secured victory but Ardrahan stayed in touch through two goals each for Donagh Fahy and Enda Gardiner.

Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly reports from Duggan Park, Ballinasloe.

Afterwards, Darren got a word with Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry manager Tom Breheny.

Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry: Evan Glynn 0-11 (0-8f), Jack Moran 1-4, Shane Fitzpatrick 1-1, Conor Jordan 0-2, Ryan Donnelly 0-1, John Dervan 0-1, Lorcan Cunningham 0-1.

Ardrahan: Enda Gardiner 2-5, Donagh Fahy 2-4 (1-1f), Alex O’Flynn 0-2, Sean Slevin 0-1, Jack Granahan 0-1, Michael Gardiner 0-1.

Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry captain Conor Jordan with the county under 20B trophy