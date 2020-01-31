Two U21 hurling finals down for decision on Saturday

U21 A1 Hurling Championship FINAL Kilconieron V Meelick-Eyrecourt 2pm Duggan Park, Ref: Alan Kelly

There are two outstanding under 21 hurling finals from 2019 being played on Saturday. The under 21 “A1” final takes place in Duggan Park, Ballinasloe with a 2pm throw-in as Kilconieron take on Meelick/Eyrecourt. There are some exciting players on both sides with Conor Caulfield and Ian McGlynn lining out for Kilconieron while John Fleming and Nathan Earner are among Meelick/Eyrecourt’s star players.

The under 21 “B1” hurling final sees the clash of Ahascragh/Fohenagh and Salthill/Knocknacarra. The former will look to Sean Bleahene (selected for Galway against Limerick on Sunday) and Darragh Glynn for inspiration while Sean Joyce and Donal O’Shea will lead the Salthill/Knocknacarra charge. This game NOW takes place in BALLINDERREEN (changed from Carnmore) and will also throw on at 2pm.