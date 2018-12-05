Two Times World Darts Champion Coming To Galway In Aid Of Two Local Children’s Charities

GALWAY (December4th, 2018) – Adrian “Jackpot “Lewis will be competing against Team Galway, this Sunday at Munroes in Galway. All proceeds from the event will go to Rosabel’s Rooms and Hand in Hand, two local Galway children’s charities.

A day not to be missed, the event will take place between 4:30pm and 8:30pm at the popular Galway spot. Tickets can be purchased online at www.munroes.ie or from Enda Shoer, one of the organizers, 087 – 143 0685.

Rosabel’s Rooms provides families with a dignified and private space for grieving families in hospitals around the country.

Hand in Hand offer practical and emotional support services to families throughout the country with a child undergoing cancer treatment.

“It is a pleasure to be able to work on an event like this and see it come to fruition,” said Enda Shoer, board member at Hand in Hand. “Working alongside Gary Munroe, the owner of Munroes Live in Galway, who set up Rosabel’s Rooms has been an absolute pleasure. To be able to support two deserving local charities with one incredible event is a great feeling.”

About Hand in Hand

Hand in Hand is an invaluable national non-profit organisation. Their purpose is to provide a range of practical and emotional support services that help to reduce the impact that a childhood cancer diagnosis has on every effected child and his or her extended family. Hand in Hand work alongside professional services suppliers across the country to provide practical supports with childcare, domestic cleaning, household laundry, and family meals. The aim is to allow families to spend precious time with their child who is undergoing cancer treatment through the provision of these essential support services.