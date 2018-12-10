Current track
Title
Artist

Now On Air

The A-List with Alan Murphy

15:00 17:00

Now On Air

The A-List with Alan Murphy

15:00 17:00

Two time World Darts Champion Adrian Lewis in Galway

Written by on 10 December 2018

2 time World Darts Champion Adrian “Jackpot “Lewis was in Monroes Tavern in Galway last night for a special exhibition match against a number of local players collectively called ‘Team Galway’. All proceeds from the event went to Rosabel’s Rooms and Hand in Hand, two local Galway children’s charities. One of the Team Galway players was our very own John Mulligan who spoke to Adrian about his time in Ireland and the upcoming World Championships…

.

print
Author

Sport GBFM

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Connacht 22-10 Perpignan – Reaction

10 December 2018

0 0

Galway Ladies Football Convention Report

10 December 2018

0 0

Conor Melody signs new contract with Galway United

10 December 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Galway Ladies Football Convention Report

Thumbnail
Previous post

O’Cualain retains Premier Division Handball title

Thumbnail

Send this to a friend