Two time World Darts Champion Adrian Lewis in Galway

2 time World Darts Champion Adrian “Jackpot “Lewis was in Monroes Tavern in Galway last night for a special exhibition match against a number of local players collectively called ‘Team Galway’. All proceeds from the event went to Rosabel’s Rooms and Hand in Hand, two local Galway children’s charities. One of the Team Galway players was our very own John Mulligan who spoke to Adrian about his time in Ireland and the upcoming World Championships…

