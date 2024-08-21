Galway Bay FM

21 August 2024

Two-time Olympian and former Connacht Player Jordan Conroy chats to Galway Bay FM

Fresh up  his second experience of competing at the Olympics games, two-time Olympian and Allianz Ambassador Jordan Conroy is enjoying some down time following Ireland’s sixth place finish in Paris last month.

The Tullamore winger was at home as Allianz announced their renewal as global and local partners with the Olympic Federation of Ireland.

Jordan caught up with Galway Bay FM’s William Davies to chat about the Olympics experience, cardboard beds, his time with Connacht, and the glamour of being an interational 7s player.

