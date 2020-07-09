Two Teams Added To Women’s National League And Expanded Super League Moves To Conference Format

Two new teams have been added to the Women’s National League and an expanded Super League will move to Conference format for the next season only.

LYIT Donegal will make their debut in the Women’s National League, while St Paul’s Killarney return for the first time since 2012, a year they also won the Cup.

The Women’s Super League is also expanding to 12 teams and will move to a Conference format for next season only.

Maree will be in the Northern conference along with Last season’s Super League champions DCU Mercy, Pyrobel Killester and Trinity Meteors, with IT Carlow and Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics completing the Conference.

The South Conference will comprise of three Cork clubs – last season’s runners up Ambassador UCC Glanmire, Fr. Mathews and Singleton Supervalu Brunell – along with Kerry’s St. Mary’s Castleisland, Kilkenny’s Marble City Hawks and Waterford Wildcats.

The second-placed finisher in the North Conference will play the third-placed finisher in the South Conference and vice versa, with the winners advancing to the semi-finals.

Chair of the Women’s National League Committee (WNLC) Breda Dick said: “We are delighted to see LYIT Donegal joining the National League and St Paul’s Killarney returning after a long absence. Both teams impressed the WNLC with their applications and will be strong additions to our league.”

“We are also looking forward to the new Super League Conference format with an exciting playoff climax to the season too.”

The 16-game regular Super League season will see clubs play their Conference opponents home and away, with one match against each team from the opposing Conference. The top three teams in the North and South Conference’s will advance to the playoffs, with each Conference winner automatically into the semi-finals.