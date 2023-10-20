Two IFC teams to make the drop to Junior on Saturday

**NOTE: Kilkerrin/Clonberne vs An Cheathru Rua now moved to Headford. Throw-in remains Saturday (21st October) at 3.30pm**

Saturday promises to be a day of great excitement, and great disappointment, as two of the four clubs involved in the Intermediate Football Championship relegation group will make the drop to the junior ranks for next season. Two of those four clubs, Killererin and An Cheathru Rua, met in the senior county final in 1999 and either or both clubs appeared in 9 senior championship county finals between 1996 and 2010. Since Killererin’s last title win in 2010 however, it’s been a slow and steady fall from those lofty heights, as population decreases in both clubs highlight the plight of rural GAA clubs all over the country.

A look at the IFC relegation table shows that Killererin have to beat Corofin in Milltown tomorrow (3.30pm) and hope that Kilkerrin Clonberne, the club they amalgamate with at underage level, do them a favour by beating An Cheathru Rua. Even then, there is a 6 points scoring difference to make up, so it is a big ask for the Barnaderg men.

An Cheathru Rua know that a draw might not be enough to save themselves against Kilkerrin Clonberne, because if Corofin beat Killererin, they will end up relegated and even table toppers Kilkerrin Clonberne could be relegated if they lose to an Cheathru Rua and Corofin beat Killererin. Then it all comes down to scoring difference. A tense and fascinating afternoon awaits.