Two Galway Winners As 2018 LGFA Volunteer Of The Year Award Winners Are Announced

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association has announced their awards for 2018 and Galway will have two recipients. John Kennedy from Glenamaddy Community School has been named the Schools Coach of the year and there is an award for Galway Bay FM with Darren Kelly named Journalist of the year.

John hails from Ballymoe in County Galway and his award comes off the back of an historic year for Glenamaddy Community School which saw them win the All-Ireland PPS B Title last year.

Darren, from Ballinasloe, has covered Camogie and Ladies Football with Galway Bay FM since 2008 and last Christmas joined Clare FM following nineteen years of stellar service with the station.

The LGFA scheme, in its second year, recognises winners from 2018, and they are as follows:

School Coach of Year – John Kennedy (Glenamaddy, Galway)

Youth Coach of the Year – Niamh Fox (Dromin–Athlacca Banogue, Limerick)

Journalist of The Year – Darren Kelly (Galway Bay FM)

PRO of the Year – Donal Fitzpatrick (Kildare)

Committee Officer of The Year – Nora Fealy (Kerry)

Coach of The Year – Jess Brennan (Blessington, Wicklow)

Overall Volunteer of The Year – Edel Conway (Doonbeg, Clare)

Volunteer Hall of Fame – Philip O’Hare (Down & Ulster)

The Overall Volunteer of the Year, Edel Conway, will receive the Lulu Carroll award, named after the late Lulu Carroll, who was a 2001 All-Ireland senior medallist with Laois.

Lulu, who passed away in 2007, was a committed servant to Ladies Football at club and county levels, and one of the game’s most popular and well-known figures.

Lulu, a former All-Star recipient, also won eight Leinster titles with Laois, along with six county senior titles and a provincial crown at club level with Timahoe.

Edel, from the Doonbeg Ladies Football Club in County Clare, continues to play the sport as well as volunteering in various roles.

She is the current Club secretary and has held this position for over 13 years.

Edel, who is described as the backbone of the West Clare Club, has also trained county underage teams and she was a member of the management team when the Banner County won the 2012 Munster and All-Ireland Minor B titles.

The Volunteer Hall of Fame winner is Philip O’Hare, who is synonymous with Ladies Football in county Down and beyond.

Philip played an integral part in the formation of the Ulster Council in 1992, and he has held various positions on the provincial body.

Philip, the first chairperson of the Down county board, was also heavily involved in the formation of the Iveagh Bosco club, and he was team manager when they won three Down Senior titles from 1994-1996.

LGFA President Marie Hickey commented: “It is vitally important to recognise our volunteers, who undertake sterling work in their local communities on behalf of our Association.

“As was the case last year, we received a large volume of nominations and whittling them down to settle on winners was an onerous task.

“I would like to thank everybody who submitted nominations and we congratulate the winners.

“The awards event on Friday, February 22, should be a night to savour and one we are already looking forward to.

“This night will serve as a fitting tribute to the work carried out by our volunteers at home and abroad.”