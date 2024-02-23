Two Galway Senior Camogie Changes for National League Trip to Tipperary

The Galway senior camogie team show two changes from the side that beat Clare last week, for Saturday’s (24th February 2024) game against Tipperary in Division 1A of the Very National Camogie League.

Ballindereen’s Fiona Ryan starts in goal, replacing Laura Freeney; while Athenry’s Dervla Higgins comes into the defence instead of Katie Manning.

The team in full:

Fiona Ryan in goal;

A full back line of Ava Crowe, captain Róisín Black and Dervla Higgins;

Rachael Hanniffy, Siobhán Gardiner and Ciara Hickey are the half backs;

Ally Hesnan partners Aoife Donohue in midfield;

Carrie Dolan, Ailish O’Reilly and Niamh McPeake are on the ’40;

And an inside line of Siobhán McGrath, Orlaith McGrath and Niamh Niland.

Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane joined Darren Kelly on ‘Over The Line’ on Friday to go through the team selection.

Throw-in at The Ragg on Saturday is 3pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show broadcasts with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.