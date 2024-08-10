Two Galway Players Involved as Ireland win Home Internationals

Ireland, featuring Galway’s Liam Nolan and Connemara’s Luke O’Neill, were crowned Women’s and Men’s Home Internationals champions after an enthralling victory over England at Murcar Links on Friday (9th August 2024).

It was the final day of the Women’s and Men’s Home Internationals in Scotland, and in the winner takes all clash between the two great rivals, it was Ireland who held a narrow 4-3 lead after the morning foursomes.

The Elm Park duo of Emma Fleming and Anna Foster teamed up for the only win for the women, a 1up victory over Patience Rhodes and Lottie Woad. However, with two other matches tied and victories for the teams of Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint) and Paul Coughlan (Castleknock) and Thomas Higgins (Roscommon) and Josh Hill (Galgorm), Ireland took a lead into the singles.

Curtis Cup players, Beth Coulter (Kirkistown Castle) and Áine Donegan (Lahinch), both won their matches early and despite losing the next five matches, Ireland steadied things. Hugh Foley (Royal Dublin), Luke O’Neill (Connemara), Hill and Campbell all won their matches.

In doing so, they secured a 7-7 draw in the afternoon singles and that was enough for a famous 11-10 win for the Irish.

“What an incredible week. It’s an amazing achievement from everyone. The team were fantastic and supported each other so well. It’s a very proud moment for Niall and I,” said Women’s Captain Naoimh Quigg.

