Two Galway players included in Irish U18 Schools Soccer Squad

The Republic of Ireland Schools will entertain Australia at Home Farm FC, Whitehall this Saturday, January 18th at 2pm for their first competitive outing of the year.

Manager William O’Connor has selected an extended squad of 20 players following an exhaustive trialing process since the Interprovincial tournament last November as he attempts to finalise his squad of sixteen players for the four Centenary Shield fixtures. Two Galway players are included in the squad, Daniel Cox from St Josephs The Bish and Charlie Concannon from Yeats College.

CENTENARY SHIELD: The Irish will kick off their campaign on March 19th at home to Scotland. April 3 will see them away to England while two weeks later, they take on Wales away. Their final game will be at home to Northern Ireland on April 23.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND PROVISIONAL SQUAD: Gabriel ADEBAMBO (De La Salle College,Dundalk), Adam LENNON (Athlone Community School), Seán McEVOY (Virginia College, Cavan), Adam VERNON (Gaelcholáiste Reachrann, Donaghmede), Eoghan O’SULLIVAN (Coláiste Cois Life, Lucan), Luke RUDDEN (Carndonagh Community School), Daniel COX (St. Joseph’s College, Galway), Patrick FERRY (Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair), Cillian HEANEY (Rice College, Westport), Brian AHERN (Hazelwood College, Dromcollogher), Eoin FARRELL (Ardscoil na Tríonóide, Athy), Patrick McGARVEY (Rosses Community School, Dungloe), Cian KELLY (Old Bawn Community School, Tallaght), Charlie CONCANNON (Yeats College, Galway), Joe POWER (Presentation College, Bray), Kyle ROBINSON (Coláiste Phadráig, Lucan CBS), Rob WALSH (Glanmire Community College), Andrew QUINN (Dunshaughlin Community College), Adam McCARRON (Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana), Mark HANRATTY (Lusk Community College)