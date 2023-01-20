Two Galway lads on Irish Schools squad to face Australia

Two Galway players are included in the Republic of Ireland U18 Boy’s squad that will face Australia tomorrow (Saturday) in Home Farm Whitehall at 3pm in a Schoolboys International friendly. Adam O’Halloran from Clarin Colege in Athenry and Brian Cunningham from Pres Headford have been selected by an Irish management team that includes Galway United Assistant Manager Ollie Horgan as Team Coach.

Tomorrow will be a memorable occasion as it was Australia who provided one of the first-ever International opposition for an FAI Schools team back on January 20, 1989, with the visitors converting a late penalty in Tolka Park to take the honours.

Thirty-four years later, the FAI Schools record is; played 11, won 4, lost 5 and drew 2. One of the players that evening back in ‘89 was Martin Cavanagh (Carndonagh Community School) who is today’s kitman.

The most recent outing between these two teams was just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic on January 18, 2020. The Irish enjoyed a 2-1 victory despite going down to a Sasha Kuzevski penalty after 56 minutes. Brian AHERN (Hazelwood College, Dromcollogher) converted a brace on 61 and 68 minutes to ensure the Irish win.

International Head Coach John McSHANE (Loreto Secondary School, Bray) will use this game as excellent preparation for this season’s SAFIB Centenary Shield as he attempts to narrow down the squad to 16 players.

The Republic of Ireland Schools will open their campaign away to Scotland on Thursday, February 23. This will be followed up with two home games. The first on Thursday, March 9 against reigning Champions Wales whilst the Irish take on England on Friday, March 24. McShane’s crew will make the journey North to take on Simon Nicks squad the following week, Thursday, March 30.

Tomorrow’s opponents will play a total of ten games in their two-week tour of the UK & Ireland. Mixed results of late with the Aussies going down 4-0 to Welsh Schools at Aberystwyth Town FC last night. Last Sunday, the Australian charges defeated the English Independent Schools 2-0 in Shrewsbury School.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SCHOOLS SELECT | Ryan DELANEY (St. Francis College, Rochestown), Jonathan ADEDEJI (St. Mary’s Secondary School, Edenderry), Eli ROONEY (Summerhill College, Sligo), Niall HOLOHAN (Carrick on Shannon Community School), Senan MULLEN (St. Aidan’s Comprehensive School, Cootehill), Aaron HEALY (Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig), Ryan McBREARTY (St. Mary’s Diocesan School, Drogheda), Adam O’HALLORAN (Clarin College, Athenry), Peter GROGAN (St. Mary’s CBS, Carlow), Rhys KELLY NOONAN (Coláiste Mhuire, Crosshaven), Jesse DEMPSEY (Wexford CBS), Callum BONNER (St. Patrick’s Classical School, Navan), Eoin KENNY (St. Mary’s College, Dundalk), Stephen MOHAN (Clonkeen College, Blackrock), Aidan RUSSELL VARGAS (Lusk Community College), Daithi FOLAN (Belvedere College, Dublin), Ronan MANSFIELD (Blackwater Community School, Lismore), Brian CUNNINGHAM (Presentation College, Headford)

MANAGEMENT | John McSHANE (Loreto Secondary School, Bray), Derek O’BRIEN, Coach (Ardscoil na Mara, Tramore) Ollie HORGAN, Coach (St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny), Conor FOLEY, GK Coach (Athlone Community College), Martin CAVANAGH, Equipment Manager (Carndonagh Community School), Michael McGLYNN (Physio), Dr. Aidan O’COLMAIN (Team Doctor)