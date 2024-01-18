Two Galway lads included in Irish Schools Soccer squad

Share story:

THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SCHOOLS will open their International account against Australia at Home Farm FC, Whitehall on Saturday next, January 20th (2 pm).

In last season’s outing, the Irish managed a 2-1 victory as Eoin KENNY (St. Mary’s College, Dundalk) netted a fabulous opener with 51 minutes registered. However, the celebrations were short-lived as Will FRENEY equalised two minutes later with a sublime set piece to the top corner. Brian CUNNINGHAM (Presentation College, Headford) was only on the park 15 minutes when he struck what proved to be the match-winner in the 90th minute to add to the late drama. Australia managed six wins last year losing just twice with defeats to Republic of Ireland Schools and the Welsh Schools who secured a 4-0 win against the Socceroos.

This year, the Australian squad have played two of their ten matches to date. They’ve suffered defeats to English Independent Schools and Welsh College teams. They prepare for the Welsh Schools tonight before making the short trip to Ireland. The Republic of Ireland Schools have a new Head Coach as Derek O’Brien (Ardscoil na Mara, Tramore) takes over the helm from John McShane this season. Also joining the management ranks is former Schools International player and teacher Alan Murphy (St. Joseph’s the Bish, Galway) who will join Goalkeeping Coach John Power and veteran Ollie Horgan (St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny).

The Head Coach will be delighted to see the return of an impressive quartet as Adam O’HALLORAN (Clarin College, Athenry), Rhys KELLY NOONAN (Coláiste Mhuire, Crosshaven), Aidan RUSSELL VARGAS (Lusk Community College) and Brian CUNNINGHAM (Presentation College, Headford) are all back in the mix. The talented bunch will be hoping to make the Centenary Shield squad for a second consecutive year.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SCHOOLS: Oisin COONEY (Carndonagh Community School), Darragh COYLE (Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana), Kyle McDONAGH (St. Attracta’s Community School, Tubbercurry), Tom McLoughlin (Malahide Community School), Robbie LYNCH (Hazelwood College, Dromcollogher), James McAteer (Loreto Community School, Milford), Adam O’HALLORAN (Clarin College, Athenry), Daire PATTON (Summerhill College, Sligo), Hugh PARKER (Temple Carrig), Aidan RUSSELL VARGAS (Lusk Community College), Brian CUNNINGHAM (Presentation College, Headford), Sean MACKEY (Coláiste Chiarain, Leixlip), Kyle DONOGHUE(Kildare Town Community School), Callum HONOHAN (Edmund Rice College), Callum DOYLE TRAVERS (St. Fintan’s High School, Sutton), Edvinas JAKAS (Lucan Community College), RhysKELLY NOONAN (Coláiste Mhuire, Crosshaven), CalumCOSTELLO (Comeragh College)

EXTENDED PANEL: Jack AHERN (Ardscoil na Mara, Tramore), Markuss STRODS (St. Joseph’s Secondary School, Rush), Rory MOLONEY (Presentation Brothers College, Cork), Evan LYNCH(Christian Brothers College, Cork), Luke DOWNEY (Glanmire Community College), Sam BAILEY (Clonakilty Community College)

MANAGEMENT: Derek O’Brien, Head Coach (Ardscoil na Mara, Tramore), Alan MURPHY, Coach (St. Joseph’s Patrician College, Galway) Ollie HORGAN, Coach (St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny), John POWER, GK Coach, Martin CAVANAGH, Equipment Manager (Carndonagh Community School), Michael McGlynn (Physio), Dr. Aidan O’COLMAIN (Team Doctor)

The Republic of Ireland Schools International programme will see them open their campaign at home to Scotland on Thursday, February 29th. This will be followed a week later with Northern Ireland on Thursday, March 7th. Both games will take place in Athlone Town AFC. Ireland will then travel to Walsall FC to take on England on Friday, April 5th while the campaign will conclude against defending Champions Wales on Thursday, April 18th in Briton Ferry Llansawel FC.