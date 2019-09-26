Two Galway hurlers nominated for All-Stars

2019 All-Ireland kingpins, Tipperary, lead the way in the list of PwC All-Star hurling nominations with 11 names on the short-list of 45 players.

The recently crowned champions are represented in every area of the field and received two more nominations than the Kilkenny team they beat in the final, whose season is rewarded with nine.

Leinster champions Wexford have been honoured with eight nominations while Laois’ Joe McDonagh Cup winning season is acknowledged with two nominations as goalkeeper Enda Rowland and defender Jack Kelly make the cut after a campaign that also included a championship win over provincial rivals Dublin. Galway also get two nominations with Cathal Mannion and Conor Whelan in the shortlist.

In all, eight counties make the cut with two awards each also for Cork, and Dublin to round off the list.

In a 12-month period of major change at the top, only six of last year’s All-Star winning players make this year’s nominations list. Those six are Eoin Murphy, Seán Finn, Graeme Mulcahy, Patrick Horgan, Cian Lynch and Richie English.

Also announced today were the three nominees for both the Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year Awards for hurling.

Tipperary All-Ireland winning captain Séamus Callanan, Cork’s Patrick Horgan and TJ Reid of Kilkenny are all shortlisted.

Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny), Kyle Hayes (Limerick) and Rory O’Connor (Wexford) are the three selected for the young player’s award.

The final selection of 15 players will be made late next month and all players will be honoured at a banquet in Dublin on Friday, November 1.

Iomáint 2019

Goalkeepers

Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny) Enda Rowland (Laois) Brian Hogan (Tipperary)

Defenders

Chris Crummey (Dublin) Eoghan O’Donnell (Dublin) Paddy Deegan (Kilkenny) Pádraig Walsh (Kilkenny) Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny) Conor Fogarty (Kilkenny) Jack Kelly (Laois) Seán Finn (Limerick) Mike Casey (Limerick) Richie English (Limerick) Pádraic Maher (Tipperary) Ronan Maher (Tipperary) Cathal Barrett (Tipperary) Brendan Maher (Tipperary) Barry Heffernan (Tipperary) Matthew O’Hanlon (Wexford)

Paudie Foley (Wexford) Liam Ryan (Wexford)

Midfielders

Cathal Mannion (Galway) Cian Lynch (Limerick) William O’Donoghue (Limerick) Noel McGrath (Tipperary) Diarmuid O’Keeffe (Wexford) Kevin Foley (Wexford)

Forwards

Alan Cadogan (Cork) Patrick Horgan (Cork) Conor Whelan (Galway) TJ Reid (Kilkenny) Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny) John Donnelly (Kilkenny) Colin Fennelly (Kilkenny) Kyle Hayes (Limerick) Peter Casey (Limerick) Aaron Gillane (Limerick) Graeme Mulcahy (Limerick) John O’Dwyer (Tipperary) Jason Forde (Tipperary) Séamus Callanan (Tipperary) John McGrath (Tipperary) Rory O’Connor (Wexford) Lee Chin (Wexford) Conor McDonald (Wexford)

Player Of the Year Nominees

Patrick Horgan (Cork) TJ Reid (Kilkenny) Séamus Callanan (Tipperary)

Young Player of the Year Nominees

Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny) Kyle Hayes (Limerick) Rory O’Connor (Wexford)