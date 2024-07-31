Two Galway golfers selected on Irish Men’s team for Home Internationals

The Irish teams have been selected for the R&A Women’s and Men’s Home Internationals taking place in Scotland next week. The action gets going at Murcar Links between 7th-9th August with Liam Nolan (Galway) returning from his appearance at The Open Championship to add his considerable experience to the Men’s lineup alongside Connemara’s Luke O’Neill. There is further Galway involvement as Athenry’s Niall McSweeeney will captain the side, with Damien Coyne (Tuam) the team manager.

Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint) joins him from last year’s team while Seán Keeling (Roganstown) was part of the victorious Boys’ side in 2023. Paul Coughlan (Castleknock) was the automatic selection from the Bridgestone Order of Merit, and he is joined by Hugh Foley (Royal Dublin), Ryan Griffin (Ballybofey & Stranorlar), Thomas Higgins (Roscommon) and Josh Hill (Galgorm Castle). Max Kennedy (Royal Dublin) and Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk) were both automatic selections through their World Amateur Golf Ranking and Matt McClean via WAGR and the Bridgestone Order of Merit, however they are unavailable.

Aideen Walsh (Lahinch) is the automatic selection for the women’s team from the Bridgestone Order of Merit. There is plenty of experience in that lineup with Sara Byrne (Douglas), Beth Coulter (Kirkistown Castle), Emma Fleming (Elm Park) and Kate Lanigan (Hermitage) all featuring again this year. Anna Foster (Elm Park) was a late withdrawal last year after she qualified for the AIG Women’s Open and she returns while Áine Donegan (Lahinch) was playing in the US Women’s Amateur but is available and selected this time.

Women’s team:

Sara Byrne (Douglas)

Beth Coulter (Kirkistown Castle)

Aine Donegan (Lahinch)

Emma Fleming (Elm Park)

Anna Foster (Elm Park)

Kate Lanigan (Hermitage)

Aideen Walsh (Lahinch)

Captain – Naoimh Quigg (City of Derry)

Manager – Helen Jones (Royal Portrush)

Coach – Donal Scott

Men’s team:

Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint)

Paul Coughlan (Castleknock)

Hugh Foley (Royal Dublin)

Ryan Griffin (Ballybofey & Stranorlar)

Thomas Higgins (Roscommon)

Josh Hill (Galgorm Castle)

Sean Keeling (Roganstown)

Liam Nolan (Galway)

Luke O’Neill (Connemara)

Captain – Niall MacSweeney (Athenry)

Manager – Damien Coyne (Tuam)

Coach – Michael Collins