Two Galway Golfers in Golf Ireland High Performance Squad

Two Galway Golfers have been named on Golf Ireland’s Men’s High Performance squad for 2024.

Walker Cup star Liam Nolan from Galway Golf Club has been named alongside top amateur Luke O’Neill from Connemara Golf Club.

They will be joined by Men’s Bridgestone Order of Merit winner David Shiel (Enniscrone), Junior Ryder Cup star Sean Keeling (Roganstown), Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk), Matt McClean (Malone), Max Kennedy (Royal Dublin), Hugh Foley (Royal Dublin), Paul Conroy (Enniscorthy), Jack Hearn (Tramore) and Jack McDonnell (Forrest Little) in the men’s squad.

The team will be managed by another Galway man in Niall MacSweeney from Athenry.