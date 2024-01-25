Two Galway girls selected on Irish Schools Squad

THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SCHOOLS HEAD COACH Richard Berkeley has selected 22 trialists to attend a two-day training camp in Limerick this weekend. The squad will meet up in the University of Limerick on Saturday afternoon for a training session while the Under 15s line out against Treaty United Under 17s at Markets Field on Sunday at 2 pm.

This will be the first competitive friendly for the extended squad and should prove important as Berkeley attempts to trim the squad to 18 in advance of the SAFIB Bob Docherty Cup which will take place from March 24th to 28th (Easter Break). Sunday’s game will see Berkeley and his staff play two different 11s in either half to assess the quality of football against some strong opposition.

The Republic of Ireland will enjoy home advantage for the annual International tournament as Athlone Town AFC has been chosen to host the prestigious Bob Docherty Cup, contested annually by the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales. The Republic have won the tournament 8 times, in the inaugural year of 2002, as well as 2005, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2018, 2019 and 2022. Scotland are the defending champions, having won last year’s event in Glasgow.

There is two Galway girls selected for the squad. Abbie Duffy (Presentation College, Athenry) who picked up provincial honours with her school this week, is joined by fellow Galway student Anna McGough from Claregalway College on the Irish squad. The Ireland Schools team also have a friendly pencilled in against Northern Ireland in early March.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SCHOOLS SELECT | Abbie Duffy (Presentation College, Athenry), Sophie Byrne (Coláiste Chiaráin, Athlone), Anna McGough (Claregalway College), Lucy Doyle Farrington (St. Mary’s College, Arklow), Sophie Hardy (Mount Anville Secondary School), Keelin Comiskey (St. Mac Dara’s Community College, Templeogue), Isabella Talotti (St. Mary’s College, Naas), Lara Dallaghan (Loreto Abbey Secondary School, Dalkey), Sarah Reynolds (Ard Scoil Chiaráin Naofa, Clara), Maisie Quinn (St. Farnan’s Post Primary School, Prosperous), Kassie McLoughlin (Pobalscoil Neasáin, Baldoyle), Alice Buggie (St. Wolstan’s Community School, Celbridge), Karla Moore (Scoil Mhuire Community School, Clane), Emma Mooney (Tullamore College), Mia Murtagh (Mercy Secondary School, Ballymahon), Sarah Doyle (Scoil Mhuire Greenhill, Carrick on Suir), Kaitlyn Delahunty (Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré), Holly O’Hagan (Regina Mundi College, Cork), Molly Kirwan (Presentation Secondary School, Thurles), Eva Loftus (Laurel Hill Coláiste, Limerick), Madison McGuane (Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally), Eleanor Blake (Laurel Hill Secondary School, Limerick)

MANAGEMENT STAFF | Head Coach Richard Berkeley (Sancta Maria College, Louisburgh) Coach Katie McCarthy (Coláiste na Toirbhírte, Bandon), Coach Kaneshia McKinney (Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana) GK Coach Emmet Peyton (St. Muredach’s College, Ballina), Equipment Manager Karen Henry (Mulroy College, Milford), Performance Analyst Della Doherty, Physio Cianna Hickey.