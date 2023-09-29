Two Galway Football All-Star Nominations While Conor Carroll Contender for Young Player of the Year

Galway have received two nominations for the 2023 PWC GAA/GPA Football All-Stars.

Maigh Cuilinn’s Sean Kelly has been named in defence, while Annaghdown’s Damien Comer is included in the attack.

Also, Oranmore/Maree goalkeeper Conor Carroll, who represents Roscommon, is on the shortlist for Young Player of the Year.

All-Ireland football champions Dublin have been rewarded with 10 places in this year’s PwC All-Star football nominations. The high-profile list of 45 names is notable for being spread across 13 counties – the largest representative breakdown since 2008.

Also announced today are the contenders for PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year – an accolade voted for by the inter-county playing population. Last year’s winner, David Clifford is again shortlisted, and the Kerry star forward is joined by Dublin midfielder and a two-time Player of the Year Brian Fenton, as well as Slaughtneil dual star Brendan Rogers from Derry.

The candidates for PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year are Derry duo Ethan Doherty and Eoin McEvoy and Roscommon’s Conor Carroll – young players who caught the eye with their performances last summer.

Dublin’s haul reflects their success in capturing Allianz League Division 2, followed by the Delaney and Sam Maguire trophies. The history making trio of a record nine All-Ireland winning medals, Stephen Cluxton, Michael Fitzsimons and James McCarthy are all included here.

The very first year of the GAA All-Stars in 1971 saw 115 players from across 24 counties nominated in football for an award. Over time the selection process has been refined to the current format of 45 names shortlisted. In this era, the 2023 total of 13 counties being represented stands as a high mark, and not seen since 12 counties were represented on the 2012 list of nominations. The last time there were this many counties included was in 2008 when there were also 13.

More history will be made if brothers David and Paudie Clifford continue their All-Star streak, while Tyrone’s Darragh Canavan is nominated like his father Peter before him, who was a six-time All-Star between 1994 and 2005. Westmeath star forward Rónán O’Toole is nominated and was honoured last year on the inaugural Tailteann Cup Team of the Year.

Congratulating the winners, Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy said: “Our expanded football championship format gave us more high-profile games than ever before, and I am delighted to see this reflected in the strong representation in this year’s PwC All-Stars. It was a fantastic campaign, lit up by outstanding displays. The All-Stars is an iconic scheme that celebrates the best of the talents that we are fortunate to have playing our games. Congratulations to all those nominated and especially to David, Brian and Brendan and to Eoin, Ethan and Conor in the overall player categories – a special additional honour for you and your families and clubs. PwC’s continuing support of this scheme is greatly appreciated.”

Tom Parsons, CEO of the GPA added: “What stands out to me in this list of 45 nominees is the number of counties represented. In total players from 13 counties have made the cut and I think this reflects the nature of our season now where there are more games and more chances for players to impress. Congratulations to all of the nominees and a special word of congratulations to Brian, Brendan and David for their nominations for PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year and to Ethan, Eoin and Conor on being shortlisted for the PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year. You should all be very proud of your achievements.”

Enda McDonagh, Managing Partner, PwC, said: “Sincere congratulations to each of the 45 footballers who have been nominated for a PwC All-Star and also to David, Brian and Brendan, shortlisted for the PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year, and Ethan, Eoin and Conor for their PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year nominations, from everyone at PwC. Your outstanding contributions to team performances during the thrilling championship sees you deservingly recognised for your commitment, excellence and dedication. Values we reward and celebrate in PwC.”

First held in 1971, the PwC All-Stars represents the highest individual accolade in Gaelic Games. The nominations and the final 15 teams are chosen by a panel of Gaelic Games Correspondents from across, print, radio, tv and digital media, in a meeting chaired by Uachtarán CLG. The PwC All-Star teams will be presented with their awards at a gala black-tie event which will be staged in Dublin’s RDS and shown live on RTÉ tv on Friday, November 17. The football winners and the overall Players of the Year will be announced live on the night.

PwC Football All-Star Nominations

Goalkeepers (3)

Rory Beggan (Monaghan)

Stephen Cluxton (Dublin)

Shane Ryan (Kerry)

Defenders (18)

Jason Foley (Kerry)

Tadhg Morley (Kerry)

Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry)

Gavin White (Kerry)

Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin)

Lee Gannon (Dublin)

Brian Howard (Dublin)

Gareth McKinless (Derry)

Conor McCluskey (Derry)

Eoin McEvoy (Derry)

Conor McCarthy (Monaghan)

Karl O’Connell (Monaghan)

Seán Kelly (Galway)

Aidan Forker (Armagh)

Brian Stack (Roscommon)

Padraig Hampsey (Tyrone)

Rory Maguire (Cork)

Brendan McCole (Donegal)

Midfielders (6)

Brian Fenton (Dublin)

James McCarthy (Dublin)

Conor Glass (Derry)

Brendan Rogers (Derry)

Diarmuid O’Connor (Kerry)

Diarmuid O’Connor (Mayo)

Forwards (18)

Colm Basquel (Dublin)

Cormac Costello (Dublin)

Paul Mannion (Dublin)

Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

David Clifford (Kerry)

Paudie Clifford (Kerry)

Seán O’Shea (Kerry)

Paul Cassidy (Derry)

Shane McGuigan (Derry)

Oisín Gallen (Donegal)

Conor McManus (Monaghan)

Enda Smith (Roscommon)

Darragh Canavan (Tyrone)

Rónán O’Toole (Westmeath)

Andrew Murnin (Armagh)

Jordan Flynn ((Mayo)

Ben McCormack (Kildare)

Damien Comer (Galway)

PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year Nominees

David Clifford (Kerry), Brian Fenton (Dublin), Brendan Rogers (Derry)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year Nominees

Ethan Doherty (Derry), Eoin McEvoy (Derry), Conor Carroll (Roscommon)